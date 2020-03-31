Community, staff work to brighten elderly residents’ day

IRON RANGE — Activities departments at area nursing homes are finding ways to keep residents engaged in the absence of visitors during the coronavirus crisis.
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state have banned visitors, except for those essential for medical care from entering their facilities to keep their residents safe from the threat of COVID-19 from an outside source.
Earlier this week, Kim Lautizi, activity director at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, and Kim Squires, activity director at Guardian Angels in Hibbing said the community in their respective towns have stepped up to help out.
“It’s been great,” Lautizi said, as she talked about the cards, puzzles and other items people have sent for the residents.
People are donating a variety of puzzles, including word searches, sudoku and crossword puzzles, along with art supplies and paint by number activities. If possible, it’s requested that such donations be in large print as they’re more user-friendly for the residents.
The Chisholm Public Library has also made available a selection of large print magazines and books for residents to read.
Squires said Guardian Angel’s plea for cards, drawings and jokes through its “Make a Smile” campaign has been well received.
Staff at both facilities help keep the lines of communication between residents and their loved ones going on a daily basis. Options for communication include a FaceTime visit, email or by phone. They also arrange window visits, “visits through the glass,” which allow residents to see their visitors through the glass while talking to them on the phone. Although not ideal, it’s the best solution to avoiding familial isolation, so far.
Activities are moved from common areas to allow for social distancing.
Bingo and other games are still offered for residents who want to participate, but have been adapted to follow new guidelines in place.
“We try to do everything they’re familiar with, but we’ve been adapting it to fit the restriction needs of what we’re required to do,” Squires said.
A hallway version of bingo and other games are now offered at Heritage Manor and Guardian Angels. Keeping social distancing in mind, the residents who want to play are seated at the doorway to their room.
Lautizi said Heritage Manor has also made the Happy Hour on Friday a hallway event. Rather than gathering in the park area, residents are in their doorway of their room while the music plays and the staff serves up beverages and treats.
Music plays an important role in residents’ lives
In the absence of musical entertainment coming in, Squires said one of the musically talented staff members at Guardian Angels plays a guitar and sings to residents there.
Sing along videos are played on the TV sets at Heritage Manor to provide music for residents there.
Donations of cards, puzzles and pictures and games may be sent to: Heritage Manor, attention Kim Lautizi activities director, 321 Northeast Sixth St. Chisholm, MN 55719. For questions call 218-274-7715.
Pictures, jokes (keep it clean), puzzles and cards may be mailed to Guardian Angels at 1500 East Third Ave. Hibbing, MN 55746.
Kelly Squires, activity director, 1550 East Third Ave. Hibbing, MN 55746. For questions call her at 218-231-8119.
