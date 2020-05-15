Legion Post 307 cancelations
KEEWATIN — The American Legion Auxiliary Post 307 is postponing all services and meetings through June and will resume meetings in September.
Additionally, with regret we have canceled our Memorial Day celebration.The American Legion Post 452 of Keewatin, The American Legion Riders, along with The Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, and the VFW Post 5516.
Trentini Club meetings canceled
HIBBING — The June Trentini Club meeting is canceled. There are no meetings in July or August. The 23rd Annual Trentini Picnic is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 15, 2020. Further information about the picnic will be given closer to that date.
Preschool registration on now
HIBBING — Ready, Set, Go registration is now open for preschool. Free tuition and transportation for those who qualify. Call 218-208-0853 ext. 1 for more information. Please leave a message.
Celebration canceled
HIBBING — The Sons of Norway Midnatsolen Lodge 58 has canceled its Syttende Mai Celebration that was to take place Sunday, May 17.
Swan Lake Saturday Sales canceled
SWAN LAKE — The Swan Lake Saturday Sales scheduled for Saturday, June 6, has been canceled.
Memorial Day services canceled
CHISHOLM — American Legion Press-Lloyd Post 247 of Chisholm has canceled its Memorial Day services this year.
Annual Sacred Festival
Torah Keepers are invited to attend Yahuah’s annual Sacred Festival of Shavuot on May 30-31. We will also meet for Festival of Tabernacles Oct. 3-10. For location, time and details call 218-766-8176.
Sarma dinner at Elks
HIBBING — Hibbing Elks Lodge will be having a sarma dinner to go from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. The cost is $10. You must call 218-263-6196 or email hibbingelks@hotmail.com and leave your name, phone number and the number of dinner orders you want. Orders must be placed by Sunday, May 17. Beer and wine will be available to go.
Salvation Army food truck distribution set
HIBBING — The Salvation Army of Hibbing will be having their next large truck food distribution on Thursday, May 21st at 1 p.m. Please remain in your vehicle and pre-packed boxes will be brought outside. We cannot guarantee you will be served in the order you arrive. The truck usually contains a large quantity of assorted produce items. There are no costs or requirements to participate. Watch Facebook (HibbingSa) for further updates the day of distribution. 107 West Howard St, Hibbing; 218-263-5096.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.