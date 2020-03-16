Check this site often for more cancellations
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon to meet
HIBBING — The BTYR-H/C meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Hibbing Armory has been canceled.
JOY canceled
HIBBING — With the developments of the COVID-19 virus, JOY (Just Older Youth) at Abundant Life Church has been canceled for Thursday, March 19. We will continue to look to recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC for possible future cancellations.
SWOP Ham Dinner postponed
MOUNTAIN IRON — Due to the coronavirus, the SWOP Ham Dinner that was scheduled for Thursday, March 19 has been postponed.
AAUW open meeting and literature group canceled
HIBBING — The Thursday, March 19, Open Meeting of AAUW as well as the March 24 Literature Group meeting have been canceled in the interest of social distancing. Stay well.
Chisholm Senior Center news
CHISHOLM — The Chisholm senior center has canceled this month’s lunch in hopes of avoiding the chance that our members could contact a respiratory virus. The center hopes to be able to have lunch on April 16.
Friends of the Greenhouse open house canceled
VIRGINIA — The Spring Open House membership drive and fundraiser at the Olcott Park Greenhouse Botanical Garden from 4 to 8 p.m Saturday, March 21, hs been canceled.
Class of 1965 monthly dinner
HIBBING — The class of 1965 dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, has been canceled. If you have any questions please contact: Ron at 218-966-1263, Mary Ann at 218-263-8556, or Marie at 218-440-1230 or 218-969-1698.
Knights of Columbus Fish Dinners
HIBBING — The Knights of Columbus Friday fish dinners have been canceled.
Legion/VFW cancel meetings
HIBBING — American Legion Post 222 and Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary 1221 have canceled meetings scheduled in April Meetings due to the Ccoronavirus and closure of the Memorial Building until May 1, 2020. New notices will be posted as needed. Thank you.
Soup supper canceled
HIBBING — Blessed Sacrament Parish Community Lenten Soup Supper are canceled until further notice due to the coronavirus.
Evening prayer postponed
HIBBING — St. James Episcopal in Hibbing — Evening Prayer with Dylan music, slated for Saturday, March 21, has been postponed. It will be rescheduled when appropriate.
Online worship set
HIBBING — St. James Episcopal Church, 2028 Dylan Drive, Worship for Sunday’s, March 22 and March 29, worship will be online. Find us on Facebook “St. James Episcopal” for live streaming at 10:45 a.m. with the Rev. Sally Maxwell leading prayers. There will not be worship at the church building for these two Sundays. Questions call 263-5764.
Buhl KofC Bingo canceled
BUHL — The Bul Knights of Columbus have canceled its Bingo planned for Saturday, April 4. Tentative new dates are May 2 or May 16. Tickets already sold will be honored.
Class of 1952 luncheon canceled
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School Class of 1952 lunch for Wednesday, March 18, at Grandma’s in the Park has been canceled.
