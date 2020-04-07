Check this site often for more cancellations
new 4.7
Hibbing Caregiver and Support Group meeting cancelled
HIBBING — The Hibbing Caregiver and Support group April meeting has been cancelled.
new 4.7
Chisholm Caregiver and Support Group meeting cancelled
CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Caregivers and Support Group April meeting has been cancelled.
new 4.2:
VFW meeting cancelled
HIBBING — The VFW Post 1221 meeting scheduled for Tuesday,April 14 at the Hibbing Memorial Building has been cancelled.
new 4.2:
Church services cancelled
HIBBING — Services at the First Presbyterian Church of Hibbing have been cancelled until further notice due to the COVID 19 pandemic. If you need to talk with someone at the church, please call 218-262-3413. If no answer, please leave a message.
new 4.1:
Pancake breakfast cancelled
SILICA — The Silica Pancake Breakfast that was scheduled for Sunday, April 5, is cancelled.
new 4.1:
American Legion Post 222 & Auxiliary
HIBBING — The Monday, April 6, meeting has been cancelled.
new 4.1:
VFW 1221 Auxiliary
HIBBING — The Wednesday, April 8, meeting has been cancelled
new 4.1:
Loyalty Days cancelled
COOK — The 8th District VFW & Auxiliary Loyalty Days scheduled for April 23, 24, and 25, have in Cook have been cancelled.
new 3.30:
Community club meeting cancelled
KITZVILLE — The Kitzville Community Club will not meet in April. Election of officers will be held in May. Dues are payable now.
new 3.30:
Serbian Orthodox closed
HIBBING — All functions meetings, and services at St. Michael's Serbian Orthodox will be closed for attendance during Minnesota's "Stay at Home" Executive Order March 27 to April 10. However, Fr. Dean will be conducting daily services, which will be prayers for all on behalf of all. God Bless!
new 3.30
Kindergarten connection postponed
HIBBING — The Kindergarten Connection that was scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, at Washington Elementary or Thursday, April 23, at Greenhaven Elementary, has been postponed to a later date (TBD).
new 3.30
Pasty sale postponed
SILICA — The Silica Seniors April pasty preparation and sale is postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus situation.
new:
Sons of Norway notice
HIBBING — The Sons of Norway Midnatsolen Lodge 58 meeting set for Thursday, April 9, has been canceled.
new:
Saint Basil of Ostrog Church suspends services
CHISHOLM — Concerninig the state's Shelter-in-Place order from Wednesday, March 25, we are following directives from our Diocese and from our State of Minnesota to suspend all services to the public starting Friday, March 27. Divine Liturgies, Vespers, and Pre-Sanctified Liturgies will still be served at our Church as usual, sadly with no access to the public. Please continue to practice social distancing as it proved to be the best way not to get infected with this virus.
new:
Book review club canceled
HIBBING — The Hibbing Book Review Club has canceled its book review meeting for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus. We will hopefully meet again in September.
new:
JOY canceled
HIBBING — With the developments of the COVID-19 virus, JOY (Just Older Youth) at Abundant Life Church has been cancelled for Thursday, April 2, and April 16. We will continue to look to recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC for possible future cancellations.
new:
Class of 1966 dinner canceled
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School class of 1966 April dinner has been canceled. Future gatherings will be announced.
new:
Booster Club canceled
NASHWAUK — The Spartan Booster Club will not meet in March. The next anticipated meeting date is Wednesday, April 22.
new:
Sunday worship suspended
HIBBING — Sunday worship at St. James Episcopal Church in Hibbing is temporarily suspended in accordance with the Episcopal Church in Minnesota Corvid-19Response. Please partake in the church's online chaplaincy at our Facebook page, St. James Episcopal.
Public and private meetings at the church are also temporarily suspended. Please contact your organization's leader for more information.
new:
Pancake breakfast at Silica canceled
SILICA — The pancake breakfast that was scheduled for Sunday, April 5, at the Silica Fire Hall, has been canceled.
new:
American Legion 452 cancels meeting
KEEWATIN — American Legion Post 452 has canceled its Tuesday, April 7, meeting. New notifications will be posted when needed.
new:
Slovenian Home Association cancels March meeting
CHISHOLM — The Slovenian National Home Association meeting scheduled for Monday, March 30, has been canceled. The next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 18, in the upstairs ballroom.
new: Trentini Club cancels
HIBBING — The Trentini Club April 14 meeting has been canceled. In addition, the annual Vince Gentilini Polenta Feed scheduled for April 19 has also been canceled. A decision of when to hold the Polenta feed will be made at a later date.
new:Buhl KofC cancel ham bingo
BUHL — Due to the coronavirus, the Buhl Knights of Columbus regretfully must postpone the ham bingo scheduled for April 4. It will be rescheduled at a later date and tickets sold will be honored. For more information contact Stan Sokoloski at 218-744-4351.
new:Garden Club canceled
HIBBING — The Chisholm Hibbing Garden Club is canceling its April and May meetings and its summer bus trip. We hope to resume meeting Monday, Sept. 14. Please watch for future announcements.
new: No April pasty sale
HIBBING — Wesley United Methodist Church has canceled its April pasty sale.
new: Eastern Star to meet
HIBBING — Mesaba Chapter 211 Order of the Eastern Star of Hibbing meeting schedi;ed for Tuesday, March 24, at the Hibbing Masonic Temple, has been canceled.
new: Alzheimer’s meeting canceled
HIBBING — The Alzheimer’s support group meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, has been canceled.
new: OSLC closing until further notice
HIBBING – Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Hibbing will be closing our church doors until further notice. If you need to come to the office, please call ahead of time. Pastor Kevin and Nancy will be in the office to assist you during this time. All groups, events, meetings, etc. will be canceled until further notice. We will no longer be meeting for in-person worship, including mid-week Lenten services and soup suppers. However, we will still broadcast our Sunday services on WMFG 1240AM at 10:30 a.m. Sunday mornings and on HPAT Channel 5 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays. If you do not get that channel, you can watch through HPAT’s internet channel https://hpat.org/hpat-internet-channel/. Please follow our Facebook page www.facebook.com/groups/oslchibbing or our website www.oslchibbing.org for updates. Additionally, look for mailings with updates. Please do not hesitate to call the church office at 218-263-7422 (leave a message, if needed) with any questions or concerns.
new: Chisholm Baptist cancels services
CHISHOLM — Chisholm Baptist Church will not be having services this Sunday. A worship service will still be available to watch online. We are cancelling on a week-to-week basis, so as of right now, we are only canceling this Sunday, March 22.
Wesley United cancels activities
HIBBING — Wesley United Methodist Church is suspending all group activities, including in-person worship, through May. Worship services will be available online through our Facebook page: Wesley UMC Hibbing.
Writing workshop canceled
HIBBING — The Borealis Art Guild writing workshop with Sheila Packa, a published author and poet, scheduled for Sunday, March 22, has been postponed.
Art class at Borealis Art Guild canceled
HIBBING — The Borealis Art Guild Buzy Kidz, electronic cutouts for Easter with artists Clara Metzer and Sue Bundy scheduled for Friday, March 20, has been postponed.
Worship canceled
HIBBING — Holy Trinity Lutheran Church has cancelled Sunday Worship until further notice.
Salvation Army pancake breakfast
HIBBING — The Salvation Army pancake breakfast fundraisers have been canceled until further notice.
Elks Burger Night set
HIBBING — The Hibbing Elks Lodge Thursday Burger Night has been canceled.
Shop Local at the Elks Lodge
HIBBING — Shop local Thursday scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled.
Mother Son Superhero Party
CHISHOLM — The Mother Son Superhero Party scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at the Chisholm Baptist Church, has been canceled.
No April pasty sale
HIBBING — Wesley United Methodist Church has canceled its April pasty sale.
CHURCH CLOSING
HIBBING — First Lutheran church will be closing our church doors until further notice. If you need to come in to the office, please call ahead of time. Pastor Sarah and Rian will be in the office daily to help assist you during this time. All groups, events, meetings, etc. will be canceled until further notice. We will no longer be meeting for in-person worship, this includes mid-week Lenten services. However, we are fortunate to have our worship televised weekly. Tune in to the local channel 5 every Sunday at 9:30 am. If you do not have that channel, you are able to watch through HPAT on their website. Please follow our Facebook page if you are able, there will be many updates posted there. Look for mailings with any updates on what is to come. Please do not hesitate to call the church office at 263-8388 with any questions or concerns.
Musical at Chisholm Baptist Church canceled
CHISHOLM – Chisholm Baptist Church has canceled the dramatic musical for Easter, “For Such a One as This” on Wednesday, April 8; Thursday, April 9; and Friday, April 10 at Chisholm Baptist Church.
DFL CONVENTIONS POSTPONED
St. Louis 06 and Senate District 06 DFL conventions scheduled for Saturday, March 21, have been postponed due to the Corona virus. All DFL functions have been postponed until May 1, 2020. Any questions call Cathy Daniels at 218-440-1803.
East Range SOAR meeting canceled
EVELETH — The Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees, covering the Eveleth, Virginia, Hibbing and Chisholm area, meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, at USW Local 6860 union hall has been canceled.
Support group canceled
HIBBING — The Parkinson’s support group meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, at Guardian Angels has been canceled.
Hibbing Farmers Market
HIBBING — The Hibbing Farmers Market informational meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at Iron Range Makerspace, has been canceled.
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon to meet
HIBBING — The BTYR-H/C meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Hibbing Armory has been canceled.
JOY canceled
HIBBING — With the developments of the COVID-19 virus, JOY (Just Older Youth) at Abundant Life Church has been canceled for Thursday, March 19. We will continue to look to recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC for possible future cancellations.
SWOP Ham Dinner postponed
MOUNTAIN IRON — Due to the coronavirus, the SWOP Ham Dinner that was scheduled for Thursday, March 19 has been postponed.
AAUW open meeting and literature group canceled
HIBBING — The Thursday, March 19, Open Meeting of AAUW as well as the March 24 Literature Group meeting have been canceled in the interest of social distancing. Stay well.
Chisholm Senior Center news
CHISHOLM — The Chisholm senior center has canceled this month’s lunch in hopes of avoiding the chance that our members could contact a respiratory virus. The center hopes to be able to have lunch on April 16.
Friends of the Greenhouse open house canceled
VIRGINIA — The Spring Open House membership drive and fundraiser at the Olcott Park Greenhouse Botanical Garden from 4 to 8 p.m Saturday, March 21, hs been canceled.
Class of 1965 monthly dinner
HIBBING — The class of 1965 dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, has been canceled. If you have any questions please contact: Ron at 218-966-1263, Mary Ann at 218-263-8556, or Marie at 218-440-1230 or 218-969-1698.
Knights of Columbus Fish Dinners
HIBBING — The Knights of Columbus Friday fish dinners have been canceled.
Legion/VFW cancel meetings
HIBBING — American Legion Post 222 and Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary 1221 have canceled meetings scheduled in April Meetings due to the Ccoronavirus and closure of the Memorial Building until May 1, 2020. New notices will be posted as needed. Thank you.
Soup supper canceled
HIBBING — Blessed Sacrament Parish Community Lenten Soup Supper are canceled until further notice due to the coronavirus.
Evening prayer postponed
HIBBING — St. James Episcopal in Hibbing — Evening Prayer with Dylan music, slated for Saturday, March 21, has been postponed. It will be rescheduled when appropriate.
Online worship set
HIBBING — St. James Episcopal Church, 2028 Dylan Drive, Worship for Sunday’s, March 22 and March 29, worship will be online. Find us on Facebook “St. James Episcopal” for live streaming at 10:45 a.m. with the Rev. Sally Maxwell leading prayers. There will not be worship at the church building for these two Sundays. Questions call 263-5764.
Buhl KofC Bingo canceled
BUHL — The Bul Knights of Columbus have canceled its Bingo planned for Saturday, April 4. Tentative new dates are May 2 or May 16. Tickets already sold will be honored.
Class of 1952 luncheon canceled
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School Class of 1952 lunch for Wednesday, March 18, at Grandma’s in the Park has been canceled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.