COVID-19’s emergence is challenging our state in unprecedented ways. This is a public health crisis none of us have had to experience, and in addition to health care concerns, it’s now resulting in economic uncertainty for individuals, families, and businesses.
It’s remarkable that the Legislature and Governor Walz have worked so closely together in a nonpartisan fashion. Last week, lawmakers quickly delivered $21 million for the Department of Health’s public health response contingency account. This week, we enacted a $200 million package of investments, including another $50 million for our public health response and $150 million for grants to health care providers to plan for, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, including the operation of temporary sites, testing, and treatment beds. The fact we passed both of these bills unanimously highlights our commitment to stopping this condition from spreading.
If there’s a silver lining, Minnesota has a world-class disease surveillance system in place already, and our health labs work in a coordinated fashion with our health care providers at hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and other facilities. We have dedicated, quality health care professionals working on the front lines to respond to this crisis. But we must do our part!
It remains imperative to continue basic precautions like hand washing, covering your coughs, staying home when sick, avoiding congregating with others and exercising social distancing. These measures are not only for your own protection, but that of others-many who may be in a high risk category without your knowledge. In addition to slowing the spread of COVID-19 itself, basic precautions and other community mitigation strategies will help ensure our health care system can provide the care Minnesotans who may experience this condition will need.
The Legislature is following social distancing guidelines and is currently in an extended recess, but is on call to return to the Capitol to address this pandemic as warranted. While we may not be physically gathered at the Capitol, we have not backed away from our work and continue to solve the problems this situation is presenting. Measures to prevent price gouging, ensure hourly school workers can get paid, support child care providers, stop evictions and utility shut-offs, and ensure services for people with disabilities can continue have been introduced. State leaders are working around the clock. Our solutions will not be perfect. Our work will be ongoing and will continue long after we emerge from this crisis.
Governor Walz has made, and will continue to make, some very difficult decisions, including closing schools and most gathering places including restaurants, bars, gyms, and theaters. Minnesotans are experiencing unimaginable difficulties as a result of these closures, and I recognize the deep hardships and uncertainty folks are facing. Assistance is available though. To apply for Unemployment Insurance visit uimn.org. For questions regarding education or obtaining child care, call 1-800-657-3504 or visit www.education.mn.gov (child care providers can call 1-888-234-1268). For health questions, call 1-800-657-3903 or visit www.health.state.mn.us. The U.S. Small Business Association is currently developing a disaster assistance loan program for our state, and business owners should visit disasterloan.sba.gov for more information.
If anyone is experiencing difficulty accessing state resources, please reach out to my office at 651-296-0172 or rep.julie.sandstede@house.mn and I will assist you.
This much is certain: Minnesotans are resilient! We will get through this challenge by staying together, even if we’re physically apart. This is an opportunity to embrace the definition of community. Consider others. Only purchase what you need; don’t hoard. This is also a great time to support local businesses that may be struggling by ordering curbside our takeout meals. I encourage all of us to be kind and patient with one another including coworkers, family members, interactions with others on social media or those you might encounter at places like the grocery store. We don’t know how long this interruption will be, but I’m confident that once this situation passes, our state, and nation, will emerge stronger. In closing, have hope! We are likely in for a long haul, but I will be there as part of a committed network to get you back on your feet!
Rep. Julie Sandstede represents the communities of Hibbing, Chisholm, Keewatin, Buhl and several other Iron Range cities and townships in the Minnesota House. She encourages constituents to reach out to her about any issue. She can be reached by email at rep.julie.sandstede@house.mn or by phone at 651-296-0172. Her Facebook page is fb.com/RepJulieSandstede.
