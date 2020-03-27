HIBBING - By nature, graduation ceremonies are typically a grand affair, complete with a formal procession, academic dress, and inspiring speeches. They provide a chance for students to celebrate their academic achievements with their families, friends and instructors. A formal close to a chapter of their lives marked by study and academic rigor.
The graduating class of 2020 will have a story to tell like no other—they’ll look back and remember it as a time when the coronavirus pandemic swept around the world—changing the course of daily lives and cancelling everything in its wake—including commencement ceremonies.
Thanks to kind and caring co-workers, two Hibbing women are now offering a different college graduation story to tell after being recognized at a surprise graduation ceremony earlier this week.
For the past three years, Tina Lease, of Hibbing, has been working toward earning a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education through Bemidji State University’s Distributed Learning in Teacher Education (DLiTE) Program. DLiTE is a hybrid model that allows for students to learn both face-to-face and through a web-based management system. She had been planning to participate in the Bemidji commencement ceremony that was slated for May 8 and has since been cancelled.
Lease is a nontraditional college student. She is married with four children, and has been working at the Washington Elementary School in Hibbing every year she’s been enrolled in college. “I’ve been a Title I aid for the last two years and was a Reading Corp Tutor for the two years prior to that,” Lease explained over the phone earlier this week.
Heather Matvey, also of Hibbing, has been working on earning her master’s of education degree online from Western Governors University in Utah, all the while teaching special education Kindergarten at Washington Elementary, coaching track and cross-country and raising three kids with her husband.
Both Lease and Matvey were honored in a surprise formal commencement ceremony created by their co-workers at the Washington Elementary School. “I don’t know where the idea started,” confessed school principal B.J. Berg. “It came together over the weekend through a lot of small efforts by a lot of people,” he said.
The graduation ceremony, which was posted on Facebook, featured the graduates being escorted into the Washington gymnasium by teachers Melinda Ruzich and Lynn Stish. Dressed in caps and gowns, Lease and Matvey were able to sit with their families while coworkers, wearing blue rubber gloves, applauded for them from folding chairs that were spaced the recommended 6-feet apart. Berg, also wearing a cap, gown and hood, along with teachers Ruzich and Stish took to the stage to address the assembly.
“This is fun, I’ve never gotten to do something like this,” opened Berg. “Sometimes we reference 2020 as looking back in hindsight, being able to learn lessons from our past after an event or experience has come and gone. Today we look upon the word around us and can only think about what hindsight has taught us about the events taking place in the current conditions in our world. It’s not a very pleasant picture.” He continued, “but I’m not here to look back. Rather, I’m looking to the future. And defining 2020 as being a crisp, clear vision, looking at things with clarity and definition while using the knowledge you have gained to set a clear path. A path lit by those who have taught us valuable lessons. A path lit by the torch of your own experiences and the bright light you carry within you from all the positive relationships you have kindled this is the brightest light. Your future path looks well lit.”
Berg’s speech continued with inspirational quotes he collected and was followed by kind words from Ruzich and Stish, who served as the supervising teachers for Lease’s and Matvey’s student teaching experiences, respectively.
District-wide, teachers have been thoughtfully shifting their classroom teaching models to be delivered remotely via distance learning in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that is sweeping around the world. Berg said that teachers at Washington have been working tirelessly to create distance-learning tools for students and parents alike.
“I was blown away,” Lease said. “I was very emotional and had tears in my eyes. Everyone has been so busy getting ready for distance learning that I can’t believe they had the time to pull this off,” she said. “My husband, Bob wasn’t able to attend, but all my kids were there and it meant so much to me.”
Matvey echoed the same sentiment. “We had like two-mintues notice,” she said. “There was music, robes, caps and even a program and a certificate. It was amazing.”
Berg said he pulled in the resources he had to get caps and gowns and took a quick trip to the store to get some colors for his hood, and gave them to Lease and Matvey as another memento of the day.
“Both of them are nontraditional. They both have been working and raising their families and our staff wanted to witness their graduation. We needed something fun and positive,” Berg said.
Having been on the student side of things as distance learners themselves, Lease and Matevy both had positive words of encouragement for kids who are now tasked with the same challenge. “When you have a great program to follow like I had at my college, and Washington is creating now, It’s easy to get excited about learning from home,” Matvey said.
“I’m excited about what we’ve put together,” Berg said of the school’s distance-learning model. “The idea is not to inundate them throughout the day. We have lessons that the teachers have recorded with them modeling the content that would have normally been delivered in class. It will be a fun way for parents to see what happens on a daily basis in school.”
“We miss all of our Washington Elementary School Students,” Berg said.
