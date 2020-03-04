HIBBING — The Central Mesabi Medical Foundation (CMMF) is currently seeking applications for a variety of scholarship opportunities for the 2020-2021 academic year. The application deadline is May 1, 2020.
• Health Care Career Scholarship — Established to provide financial assistance to area students majoring in healthcare-related careers. Three $1,000 scholarships are available to students enrolled in programs such as nursing, medical laboratory technician, diagnostic imaging, or other healthcare-related fields. A general major, such as biology, does not apply. First preference is given to individuals who graduated from or are permanent residents of Hibbing, Chisholm Buhl, Kinney, Nashwauk, Keewatin and Mountain Iron.
• Max and Sara Edelstein Professional Health Career Scholarship — Funded through the generous support of the Max and Sara Edelstein family, this $1,500 scholarship is offered to a student pursuing an advanced professional health care career and planning to return to the central Iron Range area. Applicants must be accepted or enrolled in programs such as physician assistant, nurse practitioner, medical school, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, etc. Preference is given to students from Hibbing, Chisholm, Buhl, Kinney, Cherry, Mt. Iron, Nashwauk and Keewatin.
• Sam Kotonias Diagnostic Imaging/X-Ray Memorial Scholarship — Established in honor of Sam Kotonias, this $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student who has been accepted to a program and studying the field of Diagnostic Imaging. Preference is given to students from the Hibbing/Chisholm area.
• Dr. Bill Kotonias Dental Scholarship — The Dr. Bill Kotonias Dental Scholarship has been established with the intent of helping finance the education of students pursuing careers in dental-related fields. The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to eligible students who have indicated dentistry or a dental-related field as their career choice; priority will be given to students pursuing a DDS degree. This scholarship is funded through the generous support of Dr. Bill Kotonias, a Twin Cities dentist and graduate of Hibbing High School, Hibbing Community College, and the University of Minnesota.
Scholarship applications may be obtained by contacting Susan Degnan, CMMF Foundation Director, at 218-312-3034 or sdegnan2@range.fairview.org.
