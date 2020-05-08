HIBBING — The city of Hibbing has approved a hiring freeze for non-essential departments and elimination of summer employment amid the economic toll of the coronavirus of local governments throughout Minnesota.
“As we face these shortfalls that we’re looking into and what could be out there I think anything we do now to try and save some of this money under these circumstances will help us in the fall as we fear up toward our 2021 budget or even later this year,” City Administrator Tom Dicklich said when presenting his four-point plan to the council during the latest meeting Wednesday.
Councilor Jennifer Hoffman-Saccoman told Dicklich that it was “still important to have some kind of oversight on overtime for the fire and the police….” Dicklich agreed, adding that the fire and police departments and public works need the “freedom” to address certain calls but he has been and will continue to be in discussions with the department heads regarding the city’s financial state. The seven-member city council unanimously approved the plan 7-0.
In his letter to the council, Dicklich opined that the city “can take some initial anticipatory steps to ease the burden we may face down the road.” He added, “There is much economic uncertainty at all levels of government and the unknowns this pandemic will have on [Local Government Aid] and a possibility of delayed levy payments from the county is putting us in a position that we have to be ready for an array of financial possibilities including a budget shortfall.”
Given the anticipation of falling revenue coupled with the need for continue services, the administrator recommended that the council approve the following measures: 1) Seasonal employees not be called back to work at this time; 2) Summer students not brought on board at this time; 3) A hiring freeze for departments deemed non-essential; and 4) All overtime be pre-approved by the city administrator, excluding public safety.
“I understand by taking these steps we will have a hole in our ramped-up summer workforce but we should still be able to offer our core services at a high level,” Dicklich wrote. “There will be times where our parks and cemetery aren’t mowed to the same levels in the past but the snapshot in time that we are living in isn’t like the past and we need to have realistic expectations in these unprecedented times.”
Seated inside City Hall, Dicklich was one of two local staff to appear in the council chambers when addressing elected officials via the teleconference on his financial plan.
“Obviously, we can make adjustments to this if things clear up and we can move forward and the budgets look OK, we can maybe bring back our seasonal employees and bring back our summer employees as we go through it to fill some of the positions that are open.” He continued, “I think at this time the prudent move is to put these in place and then we can keep kinda looking at this while we go along.”
Last December, the council passed a $21.8 million budget for 2020. The majority of the budget has been allocated to the general fund at about $19 million, of which roughly 75 percent goes toward insurance and wages. The remaining 25 percent was scheduled for basic services, such as public works and police and fire services, among other operations.
The council had also adopted a gross property-tax levy of about $8 million for the year. Levied expenses include the capital fund (e.g. major building maintenance and equipment), the permanent improvement fund (roads, bridges, sidewalks), the library, tax abatement projects, debt services and economic development.
As of this week, the city of Hibbing has spent more than $44,000 on “tangible items” and about $25,000 on overtime during the local emergency declared amid the spread of the coronavirus, officials said during the council meeting Wednesday.
Hibbing clerk Mary Ann Kepler said the city has received $49,000 during “round one of the COVID-19 funding” from the state of Minnesota to help balance out local finances. The city made financial requests for a second round of state funding and also requested Federal Emergency Management Agency funds as well.
The council approved the funding. Cannata and councilors expressed his thanks to the clerk and the fire department.
“We know that this COVID is costing us money so I appreciate whatever we can get from the state or from the federal,” he said.
In other news from the council meeting:
-The city council approved a resolution providing criteria for access to City Hall during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In mid-March, city buildings were shut down after the mayor made a Declaration of Emergency. Government employees have continued to work within the buildings, which were closed to local citizens. This week, the council acknowledged that people might need access to the buildings and set the following guidelines:
• Call and first schedule an appointment with departments
• On arrival, call the department and tell staff you are in the building
• Wear a face mask when entering and inside City Hall
• Practice social distancing while on the premises
- The council tabled an item calling for a mailed election asking residents whether they want the Hibbing Public Utilities to reduce the size of the steam district.
Hibbing City Attorney Andy Borland explained the election would be held on August 11. HPU Commission Chair Jeff Hart has said the city could do mailed elections with a 90-day notice, Borland said. The deadline would be May 12. If the city wanted to take up the steam question and if the city wanted to do it by mailed election, they need to pass a resolution to that effect prior to that date and give notice to the county auditor and secretary of state office.
The HPU Commission took this issue up last week and “supported the concept of a mailed election.”
Cannata was the first to speak and made a motion for the council table to vote, because “we’re getting this thrown down our throat.” He wanted to take up the issue at a working session. “It’s not going to hurt us if we wait a couple of weeks,” he said. “We’ve been asking for numbers in front of us.”
- Borland also brought up whether the council wanted to approve the question that would show up on a mailed election: “Are you in favor of the resolution providing the Hibbing Public Utilities Commission may discontinue a portion of its District Heating System from receiving steam as its heat source?” If the council did not approve the question, it would need to go back to the state’s auditor’s office before May 28.
Again, Cannata suggested that the council should table the item.
“We’ve been asking just for numbers,” he said. “I have no problem if we have to get rid of steam in sections if it’s not feasible. But until we get the numbers in front of us I will make a motion to table this so we can take this up at a working session. We can always do this in the November election.”
