CHISHOLM — A film studio company that leased space from the city of Chisholm for nearly five years is nearing the end of its time at city hall.
On Feb. 21, city councilors served Ironbound Studios with a 60 day notice of cancelation for items identified by the city as deficiencies including past due rent and utilities.
On Tuesday, City Administrator Bill Manney confirmed that the city has yet to receive payment of $62,925.49 from Ironbound, the amount the city determined was due by April 21.
City Attorney Bryan Lindsay at a council meeting last week recommended the council work with Ironbound, while referencing the Minnesota stay at home orders as a factor in delaying the studio vacating the leased premises until at least mid-May.
Lindsay pointed out that the courts aren’t really currently open for situations involving hold over tenants, while adding that Emergency Executive Order 20-14, signed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz last month, puts a moratorium on eviction type actions.
Ironbound Studios moved into the lower level of City Hall in October 2015, under a five-year, $2.5 million “lease-purchase agreement.”
The breakdown of money owed approved by the council meeting earlier this month is as follows: $3,500 for rent between November 2019 and March; $9,000 for nine months worth of loan payments to the Chisholm Economic Development Authority; $13,173 for Minnesota Energy utility payments, which includes the cost of turning on the gas service to the leased space in city hall back in November 2019; and $37,252 to repair the fire suppression system, which the city attributes to a freeze up in the leased space. The city did not charge Ironbound for replacement of the sprinkler heads, which was determined not to be related to the freeze up.
The city had previously put Ironbound on notice twice; once in 2015 and then again in 2017. Each time the parties worked out their differences. Most recently, in 2018, there was a settlement agreement between the studio, the city and its former mayor, Todd Scaia. The studio’s lease was extended by two years as part of the agreement.
Steven Sanders, a representative of Ironbound Studios, had asked the city council to allow a 60-day extension. But his request was shut down.
“It is with a heavy heart that Ironbound Studios must make the difficult decision to vacate the leased space at the Chisholm City Hall,” Sanders wrote to the Tribune Press on Monday. He noted that a “woefully underfunded” state film incentive program and the COVID-19 pandemic are obstacles currently facing the studio company in its goal to create jobs.
In his email, Sanders said the studio’s goal to bring economic growth and job creation to the Iron Range is still just as strong today as it was when the company first came to the Northland. He said the studio wants to maintain a presence on the Range and in Minnesota, but until the COVID-19 crisis is over and the state legislature passes a better film incentive program, the studio needs to, “take a step back and do what’s right for our business, our community, and the City of Chisholm.”
A production company called Veteran Films shot a movie, “The Harbinger” in 2018 at Ironbound Studios space in Chisholm City Hall, along with other locations on the Iron Range. Steve Reed, Producer and Executive Director of Veteran Films, earlier this month in an email to the Tribune Press said film is nearing the end of the editing process. The company is still shooting to release the movie in October of this year, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.