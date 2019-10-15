HIBBING — The Salvation Army announces it 2019 Christmas assistance for families in crisis. Gifts are for children ages 17 and under. Residents of the following cities are eligible, no exceptions: Hibbing, Chisholm, Cherry, Crane Lake, Floodwood, Kelly Lake, Meadowlands, Buhl and Side Lake.

You must apply in person at 107 W. Howard St., Hibbing. Please bring the following items: Identification for every adult (picture ID) and child (medical cards or social services printout); proof of current address (rent receipt, utility bill, etc.); proof of all income received in household (check stubs from wages, social security, child support, etc.); and proof of all monthly expenses. Electronic verification accepted.

Applications will be taken on these dates only:

1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23

9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 25

1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28

1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5

1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7

9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 12

1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15

9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 19

3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25

5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26

