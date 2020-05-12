CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Tribune Press will be delivered as part of the Hibbing Daily Tribune starting June 3 and will move its office operations to Hibbing.

Chisholm Tribune Press subscribers will receive a Wednesday print edition of the Hibbing Daily Tribune with the Tribune Press inserted as a separate section. It will include classifieds and legal advertisements as they are currently included.

Copies of the Tribune Press will also be available through the Wednesday version of HDT on newsstands and the e-edition at www.hibbingmn.com.

Marie Tolonen will continue to lead coverage of Chisholm’s community events, city government and schools. Tolonen and business operations for the Tribune Press will be managed out of the Hibbing Daily Tribune office at 2142 1st Avenue in Hibbing. Tolonen can be reached at mtolonen@chisholmtribunepress.com or 218-254-4432.

Story ideas and submissions, including community calendar items, birth, engagement and wedding announcements, youth and community sports can be sent to tribune@chisholmtribunepress.com.

For questions regarding subscriptions, please contact Vince Cleveland at vcleveland@mesabidailynews.net or by phone at 218-262-1011.

