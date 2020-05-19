CHISHOLM — There are typically an abundance of recreational activities for children and adults in town, but those options are currently hindered by the threat of the new coronavirus.
The Chisholm City Council, at a meeting last week, found itself divided on reopening city playgrounds. Back in March the city closed all of its playgrounds to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
When golf courses around the state reopened earlier this month, the city reopened the disc golf course on the east end of Longyear Lake. On most days since, the disc golf course is bustling with activity.
Despite signage to indicate the playgrounds remaining closed, councilors said they often see kids playing at them.
The council kicked around the idea of reopening playgrounds, while providing signage to spell out the risks involved. City Attorney Bryan Lindsay said language in the sign should indicate a minimum of 10 people allowed at a time, while adding that implementation may be an issue.
A motion by Councilor Travis Vake to reopen the playgrounds with signage as discussed to be displayed. The motion was seconded by Councilor Jim Varda and passed in a 4 to 2 vote.
Councilor April Fountain and Councilor Tracy Campbell voted in opposition.
In other recreation-related discussions last week, the council authorized City Parks and Recreation Director Tammy Nevalainen to work with City Administrator Bill Manney to determine if the Chisholm Summer Recreation Program would be opening this summer.
The council also heard from Councilor Travis Vake on the possibility of adapting bocce ball and softball to allow for social distancing.
Rich Newbauer, president of Chisholm-Balkan League reported on Monday that its board of directors decided to cancel its T-ball and Transition Little League season.
Newbauer said the Minor and Major Leagues operate through Virginia and are on hold for now. “There may be hopes for a short and late season offered later,” he added.
