CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School District is among those in the state abiding by the governor’s directives to extend distance learning to the end of the academic year. Here, Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard provided some insight on the district and distance learning. The transcript has been slightly edited for brevity and clarity.
Q. What is the total enrollment for pre-K through grade 12?
A: We currently are at 735 students. We have had several enroll during this distance learning time.
Q: Can you give a breakdown of students and teachers by building?
A: Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary: kindergarten-42 students, two teachers; first grade-61 students, three teachers; third grade, 47 students, three teachers.
Chisholm Elementary: fourth grade, 53 students, two teachers; fifth grade, 66 students, three teachers; sixth grade, 62 students, three teachers.
Chisholm High School: seventh grade, 63 students; eighth grade 65 students, ninth grade, 57 students, 10th grade, 49 students, 11th grade, 52 students, 12th grade, 47 students. There are 24 teachers and one guidance counselor at CHS.
Jeffrey Hancock is the principal at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary. Mark Morrison is the principal at Chisholm High School.
Q. How is the district handling distance learning at the different grade levels?
A. When we were given the days back in March each grade team had to answer the following questions: How do we accommodate those without or limited technology? How do we help those students who need paper and pencil work? How do we make sure that we are maintaining our relationships with students? How do we support special education students and students with 504 plans? How do we communicate with students and parents?
Then each grade level team wrote a distance learning plan that answered these questions.
The district learning plan is on the website.
Q. What are some of the challenges students and their parents are experiencing with distance learning?
A: I think that each family has their own unique challenge. Some of the things we are learning are things like the internet is spotty. Hard to get their students to organize and plan their work. I think the hardest thing for me to hear is the need for more social interaction. We took students who are used to seeing and hanging out with friends and isolated them. We are worried about the mental health of both students and parents.
Q. Are there obstacles teachers and paras are having difficulties with as well?
A: Teachers have students who are not completing work, students who are frustrated with online learning. I think for all the staff administration included this is a new world and we are discovering new strengths and areas we need to improve.
Q. How is this being addressed?
A: The same as in face to face instruction, there are those students who struggle to do, and turn in homework. Teachers have reached out to families, principals have reached out to the families. May 1 and 4. The Department of Education has designated these days to fine tune distance learning and address some of these issues.
Q. What steps are teachers and para educators taking to help students with learning disabilities?
A: This is an area I think we have really stepped up in. Teachers and paras are meeting daily with their students. They have virtual meetings, work with the students on homework, check in on mental health if needed. If a student is struggling, they are working as a team with the parents to figure out solutions.
Q. How is the district handling hands-on classes such as Industrial Arts and Art during distance learning?
A: These classes have sent out materials to their students. They also have class instruction. We have had to buy some kits for students.
Q. How does the COVID-19 situation affect the district’s finances?
A: It has changed the way we do some things. We are looking at how deep we clean and what more we need to do. That will impact our orders and materials we spend money on. Right now things are staying pretty normal, but we have concerns. We will keep the board informed if things change.
Q. What are some of the standout moments you’ve witnessed from the district staff and/or students since schools across the state were closed last month?
A: I am so proud to be an educator. It has been like that scene in Apollo 13, where they take all these random things and say we need to make a filter that fits in this space out of these things. That is what we as educators are doing. We are taking what we know about face to face learning and figuring out how to make it fit with distance learning.
I also am so proud of our parents and students, they have taken a very stressful time and are making it work. They have changed the way they do things, adjusted their schedules. They have proven that we can conquer anything.
Q. On a personal note, what has been your most memorable moment as a superintendent and principal?
A: I am in awe of the teachers/paras, that have stepped up and said “let’s do this” They also have been willing to change their mental picture of their “job” to fit the new mental picture. That moment when we as a collective group said, “We Got This.”
Q. What do you think are some advantages Chisholm has when compared to other districts?
A: Chisholm is a strong community, the community has stepped up and offered help in many different forms. We had Angle Coldwell donate masks for the food delivery people, and those working in our daycare programs. We have had the offer of a portable stage for graduation if we can have one outside. Bluestreak Pride is alive and well in Chisholm.
Q. A recent poll by the district indicated students and parents preferred to stick to a May 29 graduation date. What options is the district exploring to make that happen?
A: We are looking at using the football field, or the parking lot in front of the Elementary/High School. Mr. Morrison and his amazing team of teachers are working on this issue. We know this is an important right of passage, and we will do as much as we are allowed to do.
