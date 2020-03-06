March 9-13

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choies, Dick and Jane cookies

Thursday: Roasted chicken gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, warm apple crisp

Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments