Jan. 27-31
Monday: Popcorn chicken with sweet and sour sauce, steamed brown rice and broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, sweet kale chopped salad, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, cookie
Thursday: Pulled pork on a whole wheat bun, steamed carrot coins, pickle slices, Mediterranean chickpea salad, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Fiesta pizza with fixings, creamy coleslaw, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
