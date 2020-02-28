March 2-6

Monday: Mandarin orange chicken, brown rice blend, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, sweet kale chopped salad, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, cookie

Thursday: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, Mediterrean chickpea salad, pickle slices, steamed carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Stuffed crust pizza, creamy coleslaw, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

