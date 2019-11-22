Monday: Chicken patty on whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato sauce, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chips

Wednesday: Hamburger on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, baked beans, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments