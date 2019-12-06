Monday: Popcorn chicken with sweet and sour sauce, steamed brown rice and broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meatsauce, sweet kale chopped salad, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, cookie

Thursday: Pulled pork on a whole wheat bun, steamed carrot coins, pickle slices, Mediterrean chick pea salad, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Schoolmade cheese pizza, creamy coleslaw, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments