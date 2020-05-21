CHISHOLM — The St. Louis County Fair in Chisholm has been called off until next year as the threat of coronavirus continues to impact annual large gatherings in northern Minnesota.
The St. Louis County Agricultural Fair Association Board on Thursday announced the cancellation, citing health concerns amid the spread of COVID-19.
The board said the local fair was originally scheduled for Aug 5-9, but those dates have been pushed to Aug. 4-8, 2021.
"We appreciate the support of everyone involved in the fair,” board members said in a news release. “We will miss not being able to put on this fun community event this year, but we intend to use this time to plan a bigger and better fair” for next year.
The board was not immediately available for comment.
The fair in Chisholm is one of several fairs that have been recently cancelled across the state, including South St. Louis County Fair in Proctor which was also pushed to next year. “So for now stay safe,” the board announced on social media Wednesday. “Let’s make 2021 So. St. Louis County Fair’s 100th Anniversary one we will remember.”
The board for the Minnesota State Fair is expected to make a decision by Friday over whether to cancel the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
The fair was last cancelled in 1946 due to the polio epidemic, according to a report from Minnesota Public Radio. State health officials have expressed concerns over the public about hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans expected to attend the state fair this summer.
