CHISHOLM — For the first time in nearly a half century, Jerry Janezich and Tom Varichak had to close the bar the two Chisholm natives have owned and operated since 1973.
The bar has been a staple of the Iron Range city of nearly 5,000 residents. Up until this week, the two business partners have only closed the bar and popular gathering place in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Gov. Tim Walz declared all bars and restaurants in the state close to the public as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
News of the closure could be felt up and down Lake Street as the bars and restaurants frequented by locals were to be shuttered to patrons.
As he sat with a few members of the regular coffee group gathered on Tuesday morning, Janezich held back his emotions while catching up with the new reality in uncertain times.
“The nine people who work here, it’ll impact them for sure,” Janezich said. “The people who come here, too.”
As he looked around at his regular customers, Janezich talked about the potential benefits of the forced closure for the good of all. “If it’s going to work, we’ll do it,” he said.
Here, the Hooper Memorial Bocce’s annual scholarship tournament scheduled for March 21 has been postponed.
Weekly social events such as the bocce ball league, meat raffle and other gatherings common at Tom & Jerry’s are all off until the bar is allowed to reopen. During the closure, Janezich and Varichak plan to use the time to do some work around the bar. The hope is that the bar will be able to reopen on March 27 in time for a birthday celebration and live music being planned for that weekend.
Restaurants experiencing layoffs, Curbside pickup and delivery
In response to the closures, Valentini’s and Jim’s Sports Club are among the restaurants in Chisholm offering curbside pickup and also delivery.
The Italian restaurant is a cornerstone in the community of Chisholm and has traditionally been a gathering place for families and fine dining. Its two banquet rooms are often booked for celebrations, business meetings and other large events.
Paul Marturano, co-owner of the restaurant, said the forced closure by the state is being felt.
“We’ve had a ton of cancelations before they made us close — obviously, this is really going to hurt us,” Marturano told the Tribune Press on Tuesday.
Marturano said all of his staff of 32 people will be affected as they will either have their hours reduced or they will be laid off.
“At least until the 27th, but we’re suspecting it’ll be longer than that,” said Marturano. “We’ll readjust and they let us know. They don’t know what’s going on, so we don’t know what’s going on.”
Kelly Harris, Manager at Jim’s Sports Club said the restaurant will continue to offer curbside pickup for food and will also deliver to Chisholm, Balkan and Buhl. There will also be delivery offered to businesses in Hibbing.
Harris said 10 members of the wait staff will be laid off during the closure. The plan is to keep the kitchen staff continuing as usual.
All of the social events that are normally held at the bar are canceled, including Bingo on Mondays, Trivia on Tuesdays and weekly dart leagues. A sportsman’s banquet that was scheduled for the dining room has been canceled.
Jim’s has its menu planned for its annual Easter buffet for April 12. If need be, Harris said the restaurant will arrange curbside pickup and delivery for the Easter meal.
