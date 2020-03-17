CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School District has announced that it will be closing all of its schools at the close of school on Tuesday, March 16.
School Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard reached out in a letter to parents and the community, posted on the district’s Facebook page on Sunday to explain the situation. Blanchard said the district is anticipating a return date of Monday, March 30.
“This is a fluid situation and we will update with any changes to that date,” Blanchard wrote.
The closure will affect all local school programming, including before and after school activities, all athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, and all weekend events in the district.
In the meantime, the district is providing education to its students through E-learning online.
Mobile hotspots are available for children who do not have Internet access at home, and may be checked out at the high school library.
The school district is offering childcare, provided by district staff, to parents who work in the law enforcement or healthcare industry. To arrange childcare, parents working in healthcare or law enforcement are asked to contact the school at 314-635-0187 or childcare@chisholm.k12.mn.us. Verification of your workplace such as an identification badge, paystub, verification of employment letter is required to provide childcare.
If your child needs lunch provided during the school closure, you are asked to email the food service at foodservice@chisholm.k12.mn.us, or call or text 1-314-635-024 to arrange to have lunch delivered.
Other questions may be directed to the Chisholm School District office at 218-254-5726, ext. 2900.
Spring sports practices and competitions are on hold.
Chisholm Activities Director Jamie Steinberg on Monday sent out a message on the school’s instant alert system, notifying that all spring sports practices and competitions are on hold immediately.
Steinberg said the school plans to send an update in the next couple of weeks, while reminding everyone of the rapidly changing and fluid situation.
Local daycare plans to remain open; is prepared to serve its families
In similar news, a local daycare is planning on keeping its doors open during the upcoming school closures, based upon need.
Michele Birdsall and Lynda Trenberth, owners of Kids ABC Learning Center in Chisholm, were flooded with calls this past weekend when Gov. Tim Walz announced all public schools were closing as of March 18.
“My phone was blowing up yesterday with calls from parents,” Birdsall said Monday.
Birdsall in turn called a state representative on Sunday, who informed her that the governor is encouraging daycares to remain open during the planned eight-day school closure.
Kids ABC is a private childcare center that serves on average about 20 families per day. It offers a preschool program that is open to children from 33 months to three years. There’s also before and after school care for children through 12 years of age offered there.
A typical day at Kids ABC includes a full schedule, including learning time, crafts and exercise.
For this week, the facility had planned a field trip to the Chisholm Figure Skating Club’s spring show. The show, like many activities in the area, has since been canceled.
As news of the school closure spread, Birdsall said Kids ABC experienced lower than usual numbers on Monday. Some families are opting to keep their kids at home, or to send them to a relative’s home. Some of the parents are employed in the healthcare industry and are also considering taking advantage of childcare being offered through the school, specific to families in the healthcare or law enforcement professions.
“We’re trying to accommodate the best we can,” Birdsall said.
To get a picture of what their schedule will look like during the school closure, Birdsall said Kids ABC is polling its enrolled families to see how many will be needing childcare. Based on those numbers, they will then decide what to do next.
“At this point in time, we are open,” Birdsall said Monday.
Chisholm’s only grocery store to temporarily decrease its hours.
Also, Jubilee Foods in Chisholm announced on Tuesday that it will be reducing its hours and now will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sunday.
