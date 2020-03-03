CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with information related to a burglary.

On Monday, Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner said officers received a call at 2:21 a.m. on Feb. 21 about a burglary at the Lucky 7 convenience store at 1002 Northwest Third Ave. Manner said that officers had no leads other than knowing it was one person who entered the store and that individual was able to obtain money.

Police posted surveillance photos on its Facebook page last Friday, but as of this week, they were still asking for the public’s help.

Tips may be sent to police@ci.chisholm.mn.us or called into 218-254-7915.

