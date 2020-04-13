Chisholm native produces video in COVID-19 lockdown

CHISHOLM — Earlier this month, a Chisholm native teaching music in Italy made international headlines for posting a video of his students singing from their homes while in lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Antone Leustek, a 1998 graduate of Chisholm High School who holds degrees in music from the University of Minnesota State and Walden University, now works for the U.S. Department of Defense and based out of the Sigonella Naval Air Base in Sicily. As first reported by American military newspaper Stars and Stripes, Leustek is a music teacher at Sigonella Middle High School, where he teaches choir to seventh through 12th grade students.
In a recent interview, Leustek told the Chisholm Tribune Press he’s been teaching choir online to seventh through 12th grade students due to a nationwide lockdown aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. He’s come to rely on a system called Smart Music to conduct music classes from his home.
“We started actually using the system in the beginning of the school year and it turned into a lifesaver after everyone was on lockdown, because students could still learn and practice music,” Lustek said.
Ideally, choir students are supposed to sing together — but given the situation, Leustek knew that was impossible. As a means to keep track of his students’ progress, Leustek asked them to use the Smart Music system on one computer, while using another computer or phone to videotape themselves singing.
They were asked to sing the song, “Heavenly Father,” by the American indie folk band Bon Iver. It was something they had practiced and rehearsed together before the lockdown.
“I realized that everyone was singing in tune and on time,” he said.
Leustek put all of the students’ individual videos together to create one video, and posted it on the school’s Facebook page, where it has since received more than 200,000 views. The Naval academy uploaded the video to YouTube and Twitter, allowing it to expand its audience across the globe.
Awaiting a son’s return home to Chisholm
Leustek said the northern portion of Italy was much harder hit by the coronavirus than Sicily.
As of April 11, there were 2,364 cases in Sicily, which is the lowest in a listing by region in Italy compiled on the website statista.com.
Leustek and his students remain in complete lockdown to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Last week, he texted his parents, Joanne and Charlie Leustek in Chisholm to tell them he anticipated the Italian government would extend its lockdown. “I hope I can leave the house for my birthday — it would be the best present ever,” he wrote in a text to his mother. His birthday is May 4.
Joanne Leustek told the CTP when she first learned there were cases of COVID-19 in Italy, she was fearful at first knowing her son was unable to return home, but she has since found a source of comfort that her son is in Sicily.
“Right away I was very nervous that he was in Italy, but once he told me that they closed the borders to Sicily and that there were no cases there, I felt much better and that it was the most safest place for him to be.”
Last Friday, after the interviews, the Italian government announced that the current lockdown would remain in effect until May 3. Though another extension remains possible, so does the chance that Leustek could celebrate his birthday outside his apartment.
•••
As of Monday, the coronavirus has infected more than 1.85 million people in at least 177 countries, according to data from The New York Times tracker.
The U.S. confirmed 571,694 cases of COVID-19, with 175 cases per 100,000 people. At least 23,036 people have died due to the virus. The much smaller country of Italy reported 159,516 cases, with 264 cases per 100,000 people. The country has suffered at least 20,465 deaths.
