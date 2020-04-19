CHISHOLM — During a virtual special joint meeting between the Chisholm City Council and its emergency response team, city leaders and staff were updated on steps being taken to ensure the city is as prepared as possible for any outbreak of the coronavirus.
“The main reason I wanted to have this meeting is to have kind of a real open discussion to see what we can do as a community...,” Mayor John Champa said.
During the hour and a half meeting, the council heard from Chisholm Ambulance President and CEO Joe Sertich and Chisholm Ambulance Manager Roland Shoen, Chisholm Emergency Manager and Fire Chief Bob Brown, Police Chief Vern Manner, Chisholm Public Works Directory Larry Folstad.
The Ambulance crew has held virtual meetings for the past five weeks that include their medical director Dr. William Durie, emergency personnel from the Chisholm Ambulance Service and first responders from French Township.
One of the first things that Sertich and Shoen, along with City Administrator Bill Manney did to prepare the city for a potential outbreak was to apply for a COVID-19 Emergency Fund grant from the Minnesota Department of Health. The funds can be used for things such as additional pagers, cost of personal protective equipment, additional cost of training and extra personnel time related to COVID 19.
“We’ve been awarded the full amount of $26,111,” Sertich said.
Sertich said the ambulance crew is preparing for the worst case scenario, which is an outbreak of COVID-19.
“We’ll know if Chisholm has an outbreak,” Sertich said.
In the meantime, when responding to a call, the ambulance crew treats each call as if it were a potential COVID-19 case. Once they arrive at the scene, one emergency responder, equipped with a respirator and N95 mask and wearing protective gear will enter the residence and conduct a screening for potential symptoms of the virus.
Other ambulance personnel will wait outside while the screening is being conducted.
Three things the ambulance service has been focused on are protocol, personal protection equipment, and staff and vehicles.
Sertich explained the Declaration of Peacetime Emergency by Governor Tim Walz allows the Chisholm Ambulance Service to use its own judgement and is not bound to the rules it normally operates under. That makes triage and other resources not normally used are now allowed due to the peacetime declaration, Sertich said.
Each of the 13 member ambulance crew has been issued a personal respirator with N95 masks.
Chisholm Ambulance continues to report its inventory of N95 masks, gloves, shields and gowns to the Minnesota Department of Health.
“I’m currently not concerned with our PPE right now,” said Shoen, adding that if an outbreak were to occur he feels that they would be pretty well covered.
Each day emergency responders on Chisholm Ambulance are required to record their temperatures. They also have to declare if they have any underlying conditions.
Sertich pointed out that by design the on-call ambulance service in Chisholm is practicing social distancing, being they are dispatched from their homes rather than a shared ambulance station.
In the event a doctor determines an emergency responder with an underlying condition is not cleared due to the potential for exposure to COVID-19, they are still available to assist in other ways, including monitoring calls at the ambulance garage.
One of the things the ambulance service has done is recruit auxiliary staff to assist the ambulance crew. So far, they’ve found seven people who have since been trained on where the ambulance equipment is and on the rigs.
Shoen pointed out that the auxiliary staff is under the same regulations as the regular emts and also must monitor their temperatures daily.
The ambulance service is also working with the city to explore the possibility of using alternative vehicles that could be used to transport patients, if needed. Measures would be taken to provide a barrier between the passenger portion of such vehicles from the driver, and the driver would wear a N95 mask to prevent any transmission.
Any vehicle used to transport patients with COVID-19 would need to be sanitized afterwards.
Shoen said the ambulance crew is currently sufficiently staffed adding that their schedule calendar has been full for the past 30 days. There has also been interest in some of the auxiliary staff to become a certified emergency technician and join the Chisholm Ambulance.
Staffing remains to be the biggest concern if the area did happen to have a major outbreak, according to Sertich.
Police and fire department take precautions
Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner said one thing his department is doing to help prevent any transmission of COVID-19 is to assign a vehicle to each officer. The department has four squads, so the two day shift officers on patrol are each assigned a vehicle and so are the two night time officers.
Shoen said the police department has also been issued some N95 masks.
Brown said his department is doing its meetings and training sessions online. The fire department has also split up its work nights, limiting the maintenance crews to four individuals at a time.
Trying to maintain a sense of normal
Folstad said the Public Works Department is trying to maintain “a sense of normal” while getting work done such as street sweeping.
The city crew has made changes to abide by social distancing, such as having only one person per vehicle.
Identifying the chain of command
In the event of a major outbreak, the chain of command by statute would consist of Bob Brown as the Emergency Manager, working with the mayor and city council.
Brown said one reason for identifying an emergency manager is to have one person charged with compiling reports to be submitted to other government agencies in the wake of any type of disaster.
The city council has directed the city emergency services to come up with a plan
Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, Brown has been in contact with other emergency managers as well as representatives from St. Louis County Health Department, state health department through various means of communication including teleconferences and emails.
In the case of an outbreak, he would continue to coordinate with other agencies including county and state health organizations.
During his presentation on Wednesday Brown shared some slides to help the council gain an understanding of the role of an emergency manger.
Brown said some of the things the emergency managers focus on are hazard mitigation, past events, and current events. Some tools Chisholm and other communities use to help mitigate hazards include joint training events, mass casualty training and alert systems.
Examples he provided of past major events Chisholm has endured and learned from include heavy flooding, snowstorms, wildland fires and searches for missing persons.
State teams in place to assist a small town such as Chisholm may not be available in the event of a breakout of COVID-19, which Brown said is another reason for having auxiliary ambulance drivers in place.
When looking for guidance in this crisis Brown said on Thursday he urges the public to rely on their health experts. He pointed out that Minnesota is top rated in its reaction to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 from the CDC by following the guidelines currently in place.
Keeping the lines of communication open
In the event the region experiences an increase in COVID-19 cases, Champa said a follow up meeting between the city council and emergency services would be helpful.
For questions about COVID-19, you can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1-800-657-3903. Frequently asked questions and other information is also available on mn.gov.
