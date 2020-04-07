CHISHOLM — A movie studio in Chisholm recently cited the coronavirus outbreak as reasoning to ask for an extension on a 60-day notice served by the city on Feb 21. But the studio was unsuccessful in swaying the Chisholm City Council, which voted down the request last week and reiterated that the studio must pay money owed to the city or face consequences.
Last month, Steven Sanders, of Ironbound Studios, opined in a letter how the impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on the studio and its ability to cure its default to the city. “The two projects that would have seen over [$800,000] in revenue have both been pushed out for a minimum of 8 weeks,” Sanders wrote in an email presented before the city council on April 1. “The studio is pursuing relief from the [Small Businesses Administration] to get through this crisis, but until those funds are available or this pandemic is controlled where it no longer affects our business, the studio does not have the revenue needed to cure the default at this time.”
During the virtual council meeting, City Administrator Bill Manney said Ironbound Studios owed a total of $62,925 to City Hall, its landlord for bills accrued since November 2019.
Manney provided a breakdown of bills to include: $3,500 for rent between November 2019 and March; $9,000 for nine months worth of loan payments to the Chisholm Economic Development Authority; $13,173 for Minnesota Energy utility payments, which includes the cost of turning on the gas service to the leased space in city hall back in November 2019; and $37,252 to repair the fire suppression system, which the city attributes to a freeze up in the leased space. He said the city ended up covering the cost of replacing the sprinkler heads, which were not as a direct result of the system freeze.
After Manney’s presentation, the city council approved the amount owed and then moved to unanimously deny the request from the studio during the meeting. In effect, the Ironbound Studios is still expected to make due on the money owed to the city with the 60-day timeline, despite its pleas for more time because of COVID-19.
This is not the first time that the City of Chisholm and Ironbound have been at odds.
Ironbound Studios moved into space on the lower level of City Hall in October 2015, under a five-year, $2.5 million “lease-purchase agreement.” The studio was required to pay annual rent of $6,000 in equal monthly installments.
Ironbound representatives made promises of making the Iron Range a premiere location for film-making. But the studio and city officials have had a somewhat rocky financial history ever since.
In July 2016, the city presented Ironbound Studios with a notice of termination. The following month, Mary Brascugli-Rosett, then identified as the vice president of the studio of operations, attributed the default to the studio not receiving a clear invoice for its utilities. The studio then sent out a press release to announce that the studio and the city had come to “a better understanding” and that the studio had cured its default with the city.
In February 2017, the city put Ironbound on notice for the second time. Ironbound then sued the city and its former mayor, Todd Scaia, alleging that the city unlawfully entered its leased space and forcibly evicted the film studio. Ironbound also alleged it attempted to pay owed rent using a debit card, which the city refused.
A settlement agreement was reached in 2018. None of the three parties - the studio, the city, nor the mayor - admitted to any wrong doing in the dispute over the studio’s leased space at City Hall. The settlement agreement called for Ironbound to pay the city $13,348 in unpaid rent and utilities, in addition to the rent and utilities owed to the city while the lawsuit was pending, for a total of $20,348. The money was held in escrow during the pending lawsuit.
The settlement also called for the lease term to be extended from five years to seven years and for the city to fix the roof. It states that the city “will participate in a positive marketing/campaign with Ironbound at no cost to the city.”
