CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Ambulance service, composed of 13 active Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT), is bracing themselves for the unknown circumstances that surround the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.
During a phone interview with the Hibbing Daily Tribune, President/CEO Joe Sertich, who owns the ambulance service that contracts with the city, stated, on average, they typically have about 700 calls per year. He also said that to date, their call volume has not increased, and as of the time of the interview, they have not encountered a suspected COVID-19 patient.
Chisholm Ambulance is considered a Basic Life Support (BLS) service and operates with paid-on-call staff. Paid on-call for their service means that when ambulance personnel are scheduled, they receive an hourly stipend for carrying a pager and being available to respond to a request for the ambulance. If the EMTs respond to a call during their shift, they are also compensated per call based on an established rate.
Emergency Medical Services around the nation are faced with unknown circumstances that can also be potentially dangerous on a daily basis. Adding the threat of COVID-19 to the mix makes it much more challenging to stay on top of constant change.
"I can't stress enough how important it is to keep our staff safe and to prevent them from being infected," Sertich said.
EMS agencies are already required to follow and maintain OSHA's Infection Control Standards for Bloodborne and Airborne Pathogens. Despite their already processes in place, they have increased on-going training under the direction of Medical Director, Dr. William Durie.
Staff will be kept informed of changes and updates to keep them and the patients safe. Sertich expressed the importance of collaborating with organizations such as the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board (MNEMSRB), and local authorities to provide their staff with the most up to date protocols and recommended guidelines.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is a hot topic for not only EMS but for healthcare and law enforcement across the board. Sertich and staff are committed to staying abreast of important issues that relate to the safety of all involved. Maintaining and securing an adequate amount of PPE is also a priority for Sertich.
There is no question that front line EMS personnel put their well-being to the side when responding to 911 calls, and COVID-19 does not change that fact. However, it does change the way they will respond to the calls.
To keep their EMTs as safe as possible, the protocol when responding to a possible COVID-19 patient requires that only one of the three EMTs responding to the call will enter the premises donned with PPE for themselves as well as the patient. Although the 911 dispatcher will screen the calls and ask appropriate questions to determine the severity, the EMT will conduct an assessment at the scene, whether it be in a residential setting or otherwise. During the on-scene assessment process, the EMT will remain a safe distance from the patient, and be in direct communication with medical control (usually the local hospital), and determine if the patient should be transported or not. The mode of transportation would also be decided.
"It is critical that we not expose EMTs or the vehicles to the coronavirus, whenever possible," Sertich said.
Chisholm Ambulance will not change the way they schedule their EMTs. However, if circumstances change, Sertich said that he is willing to make adjustments to accommodate the needs of the EMTs.
"We need to be prepared to rely on staffing from other sources, should our staff members become suspected of exposure to the COVID 19," Sertich said.
Sertich wants to express that all patient calls related to an illness or injury, not about COVID-19, will be handled under the standard protocols, as they have in the past.
Sertich urges the general public to assist in their efforts by; following all current recommended federal and state guidelines, including washing hands, refraining from touching the face, practice social distancing, cover sneeze or cough, and stay home as much as possible.
Keep in electronic contact with family and neighbors who may need assistance. Be patient with their new protocols for assessing patients. Remain calm. Recognize that it will be rare for a COVID 19 patients to need rapid transportation.
