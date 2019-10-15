Captain Underpants. Wimpy Kid. Spider-Man. Archie and Jughead. Calvin and Hobbes. Charlie Brown and Snoopy.
These graphic characters have brought smiles and laughter to people across the country for decades. Whether the punchline is delivered within four or five frames in a daily comic strip, between the glossy covers of a comic book, or inside a hardcover graphic novel, there’s no denying the universal appeal of reading stories that unfold in this unique frame-by-frame format.
Aspiring writers and illustrators will have the unique opportunity to learn how to create a comic book character at a workshop being held at the Hibbing Public Library on Wednesday, October 16, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Author Trisha Speed Shaskan and illustrator Stephen Shaskan — the last name “rhymes with ‘trash can,’’ according to their website – say they are looking forward to coming to Hibbing to share their talents with local residents.
The Shaskans met when they were both teaching at a Minneapolis public elementary school. At the time, Trisha was teaching creative writing and Stephen was teaching art. They found that they shared a love for music, art, films and books, and eventually married. “From the start, we’ve always collaborated; first as co-teachers, and then in a band,” Trisha explained.
After Trisha began to pursue a career as a children’s book author, Stephen became interested in illustrating and writing a children’s book. Their book, “Punk Skunks” (HarperCollins Children’s Books, February 2016), tells the story of two skunks who play in a band together, always find a way to jam together until they day they don’t. They clash, they try to go solo but eventually get the band back together. “While illustrating the book, Stephen had fun parodying band names, such as ‘The Ratmoans,’” Trisha said.
The Shaskans earn their living by creating books and educating others along the way. “I’ve taught storytelling or creative writing to every level of student from kindergarten to graduate school,” Trisha said. “Now we teach writing, illustration, comics, graphic novels and picture book classes to youth and adults at the Loft Literary Center (in Minneapolis) and a variety of other places, such as the fabulous Arrowhead Library System.”
The Hibbing workshop is designed for students in fifth grade and up, but would be appropriate for kids ages seven and up, according to Trisha.
Attendees will learn how to draw from different perspectives, learn to create big expressions and do a creative writing exercise. Everyone will leave with tips for starting stories and plenty of ideas. The Shaskans will share the tools they use on a daily basis with program attendees.
In addition to the picture book “Punk Skunks,” Trisha and Stephen created a series of graphic novels featuring Q and Ray, a hedgehog and a rat who solve mysteries at Elm Tree Elementary. The trio of Q & Ray books will serve as examples of comics for the workshop at the library.
Some may think that working with their spouse would be difficult, but Stephen and Trisha agree that their collaboration has made a positive impact on their work—the dishes and laundry, not so much. “We brainstorm ideas together, create characters and a plot. The story that forms isn’t a story we could create alone,” Trisha said. Housework suffers at times, but they agree that the stress is worth it, in the end, they create a book they’re proud of.
