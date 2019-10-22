HIBBING — The Central Mesabi Medical Foundation (CMMF) is currently accepting grant requests for 2020. Requests must be healthcare-related and must benefit the area directly served by Fairview Range as a whole. Preference will be given to non-profit groups.
Applications may be received by contacting Susan Degnan, Central Mesabi Medical Foundation Director, by calling 218-312-3034 or by email at sdegnan2@range.fairview.org. Submissions should include a brief description of the organization and a detailed narrative describing the nature, need, and the impact the request would have if granted.
The CMMF strives to provide direct support to Fairview Range and the local community by partnering with individuals and area organizations dedicated to making a positive impact on the entire community. The CMMF is committed to enhancing healthcare resources and maximizing availability for local patients. Partners of the CMMF help support areas of healthcare utilized by family, friends, and neighbors.
Please submit requests to Susan Degnan, Central Mesabi Medical Foundation at 750 E. 34th St. Hibbing, MN 55746. Requests must be postmarked by December 31, 2019.
For more information please contact Susan Degnan, CMMF Foundation Director, at 312-3034 or sdegnan2@range.fairview.org.
