HIBBING — A life-size game of Battleship. Scavenger hunts. Ice skating. Community service.
Those are a few of the activities that staff at Assumption Catholic School have been busy planning for National Catholic Schools Week. The annual tradition is a week-long celebration of Catholic education, beginning this Sunday, Jan. 26. Over the course of seven days, students will participate in masses, games and a variety of activities designed to bring families, as well as parishioners and community members together.
On Friday, Assumption Catholic School Principal Gabe Johnson told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that the upcoming celebration provides a chance for the school to give back to the community that has given them so much.
“It is a valuable opportunity for our students to go in to important places around our school and see what it takes to put on a program, keep an area tidy, help those in need, help those that are always helping others, or read to a group that can't read for themselves,” Johnson said. “Our students love to help others and they look forward to getting involved in our community outside of these school walls.”
The students will also be treated to water charades, sledding, a dance party, the AAUW book sale, special snacks, themed clothing days and more.
Several events are open to the public, including a student-led mass at 10 a.m. Sunday at Blessed Sacrament Church followed by a pancake breakfast at 11 a.m. with the help of the Knights of Columbus. There will also be a Community Chili Cook-off from 2-6 p.m. next Saturday, Feb. 1, in the St. Leo's Hall and Assumption gym. The cost for this event is $5 for adults; children ages 12 and under are free. The entry allows attendees to taste each of the chilis and to vote for their favorite. Johnson noted that there has been great attendance in previous years with 40-50 chilis to choose from. There will also be Bingo and vendor tables to visit plus area businesses will be offering beer sampling.
“I enjoy this week immensely because our students take a little break from the daily work and have an opportunity for a lot of fun and conduct community building activities,” Johnson said.
Kenedi Koland, a sixth grader at Assumption Catholic School, echoed that sentiment, saying, "It helps bring our community, church, and schools together."
community, church, and schools together."
But the students aren’t the only ones excited.
Anne Varda is a service coordinator with the LEE Center, a senior living community in Hibbing. She told the HDT via email this week that the Assumption students will be visiting the LEE Center next Wednesday, Jan. 29, and that she couldn’t be more delighted.
“When the tenants heard about the kids coming, they were excited. When it was revealed kindergartners were coming, they were ecstatic,” Varda said. She noted that staff immediately began brainstorming intergenerational activities. Snacks, coloring, card games are for a few of the items on the agenda. Varda also shared that one LEE tenant reacted pleasantly to the news, saying, "How much do you want to bet the kids will win most of the games?"
Hibbing Age-to-Age will also partner with ASCS during the visit, providing gift bags for the students to handout to residents at the LEE Center. Hibbing Age to Age is a Northland Foundation program which provides youth and older adults with opportunities and resources to build relationships with the aim of bettering the Hibbing community.
Another group of students will be visiting the Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens on Howard Street to fill small pellet bags to hand out at the Hull Rust Mine View. They will also put stickers of the new mine view location on Hull Rust brochures.
What: Assumption Chili Cook-off
When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1
Where: St. Leo’s Hall and Assumption gym at 2310 7th Ave. E. in Hibbing
Cost: $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.
The entry allows attendees to taste each of the chilis and to vote for their favorite. There will also be Bingo and vendor tables to visit plus area businesses will be offering beer samples.
