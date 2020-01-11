What: Cannibas Town Hall — A community conversation
on cannibas. Meetings are being hosted
around the state to encourage Minnesotans to join
to the conversation on how to legalize and regulate
cannibas for adult use.
When: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13
Where: Memorial Building Little Theater
Hosted by Majority House Leader Ryan Winkler
and Rep. Julie Standstede
What: Community Solution Series — Learn how
marijuana and mental health interact. Speakers
will explain the risks of recreational marijuana use
versus the benefi ts of prescribed medical marijuana
and how they both can affect mental wellbeing.
When: From 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14
Where: Lincoln Elementary School Cafeteria
Hosted by C.A.P.E. Coalition
