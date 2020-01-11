What: Cannibas Town Hall — A community conversation

on cannibas. Meetings are being hosted

around the state to encourage Minnesotans to join

to the conversation on how to legalize and regulate

cannibas for adult use.

When: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13

Where: Memorial Building Little Theater

Hosted by Majority House Leader Ryan Winkler

and Rep. Julie Standstede

What: Community Solution Series — Learn how

marijuana and mental health interact. Speakers

will explain the risks of recreational marijuana use

versus the benefi ts of prescribed medical marijuana

and how they both can affect mental wellbeing.

When: From 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14

Where: Lincoln Elementary School Cafeteria

Hosted by C.A.P.E. Coalition

