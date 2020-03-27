Businesses, organizations continue to serve public

CHISHOLM — While all public offices and many businesses in Chisholm are closed to the public due to the threat of coronavirus, two retail businesses that remain open are now offering curbside pickup.
Last week, several restaurants switched to curbside or delivery as the state forced them to close dine-in services. All of the bars in town were ordered to close last week as well.
Casey Drug, a business that has been around for more than 100 years, is now encouraging customers to call ahead and do curbside pickup for everything from over the counter medications to gifts.
Tim Casey is the current owner and pharmacist of the family-owned operation. His daughter, Alida Casey, is also a pharmacist there.
“The curbside seems to be working fine,” Tim Casey said on Monday. “If they need extra cough syrup or whatever we can meet their needs.”
Casey Drug has always offered delivery and is continuing to do that in addition to the curbside service.
Casey also owns the Do It Best Hardware, which is accessible from the alley entrance of the businesses. While the hardware store remains open, Casey said customers should call ahead with what they are looking to buy.
As of now, the hardware store remains open but customers are asked to limit their time inside the store to picking up what they need. They are also asked to be mindful of social distancing. Anyone who is ill is asked to stay away.
Local groceries are adding curbside pick up for individuals who are at high risk, or are ill or experiencing symptoms.
Tom Pascuzzi, one of the owners of Jubilee Foods in Chisholm, said this week that the store will be offering limited curbside pick up on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, starting March 25.
“If they’re in a high risk group, it (coronavirus) can be really bad for them,” Pascuzzi said. “And if they already are ill, we want to provide them with food, without exposing our employees or others.”
Pick up customers must prepay by credit card and avoid any direct contact with store employees when they are picking up their order.
To arrange pick up, orders must be called in between 8-9 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. If you request pick up, you are asked to line up in the designated area outside the building at 4 p.m. on the day you place your order.
Products available for pick up include all grocery, frozen foods, dairy, produce and meat.
The store is also offering a hot sandwich pick up on delivery days for $5.
There will be no pick up for other hot deli items, sliced deli meats, tobacco or lottery tickets.
Jubilee is asking that customers limit their pickups to one per week, per household.
All other shoppers may still enter the store to do their shopping. A list of store policies is posted throughout with the health of employees and the public in mind. For example, families are asked to only send one person in the store at a time. They are also reminded not to touch items they don’t intend to buy.
Food shelf changes distribution methods.
The Chisholm Food Shelf is now operating as a drive-up service, until further notice.
Marci Splinter, executive director, said distribution will consist of premade boxes, based on household size.
Distribution is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays. There will be no distribution on April 2 as it is the fifth Thursday of the month.
The annual March campaign has been extended through the end of April. During the campaign, the food shelf receives a partial match of donations received.
The Glow for Goods fun run/walk in conjunction with the March campaign has been postponed.
For questions or if you are in need of food, please call 218-254-0045 and leave a message.
Local gym turns to the Internet to provide fitness lessons
Candice Sjogren, one of the owners of 30 West and Recreation, said on Mondays the business is reaching out to the public with UTube videos. The gym and all others in the state were ordered to close last week to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
When the gym learned that some people were unable to find toilet papers in the stores, they reached out to the public and offered toilet paper that they had ordered for the gym. As of Monday they had delivered toilet paper to one individual who was homebound.
Wireless Internet company provides public service
When schools across the state were closed last week, Chisholm School Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard reached out to Northern Wireless Media, of Balkan Township to request the hot spot at the Pocket Park on Lake Street in Chisholm be restored, and that the hot spot at the Balkan Community Center in Balkan Township be boosted in the interest of students from households that are unserved or underserved in terms of Internet access.
Kent Forsline, one of the owners of Northern Wireless Media, said the company was glad to grant Blanchard’s request and has decided to donate the fiber so that kids can get their homework done.
Forsline said the company also has other areas it could potentially add other hot spots, and will be reaching out to the school and city.
“These hot spots give our students another way to connect to the school and their teachers,” Blanchard said. “It is very important for the mental health of our students to stay connected to caring adults in our community. Having students do "school" from a distance still allows our students to have a connection to someone besides family that cares for them. It also allows students to have structure during their day.”
Keyboard Liquor changes to curbside
Paul and Suzi Ruper, owners of Keyboard Liquor on Wednesday announced that their store will be going curbside, effective Saturday.
Paul Ruper said details of the curbside operation were still being finalized as of Wednesday. Details will be posted on the store’s Facebook page.
Liquor stores are allowed to stay open during the statewide shutdown, according to the post.
For the time being Keyboard will be closed on Sundays.
