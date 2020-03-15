HIBBING — Pat Ives, director of Kiddy Karousel Child Care Center and Nursery School, confirmed that despite Gov. Tim Walz's Sunday announcement to close Minnesota K-12 public schools temporarily, the day care would remain open.
"As long as our licensing agencies do not give us direction to close, we will remain open," Ives said.
During an interview with the Hibbing Daily Tribune, Ives expressed her concern for the many families that will be affected by the school closures across the Iron Range.
"It is so distressing to know parents will have to take leave of absence during this time because of the need for childcare," Ives said, adding that the daycare in town will remain open to their already enrolled members.
The Minnesota Department of Health announced 35 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday morning. No cases have been reported in St. Louis County, so far. But the Ontario Ministry of Health reports that a resident of Fort Frances, Ontario has tested positive for coronoavirus. Fort Frances is on the Canada-U.S. border and sits 1.6 miles north of International Falls, Minn. That is about 100 miles north of Hibbing and other cities on the Iron Range.
Despite the lack of local coronavirus cases, Walz’s order to close schools statewide affects schools in the northeastern part of the state. Superintendents from Hibbing, Mountain Iron-Buhl and Virginia have already stated that local schools will be closing as instructed from March 18-27.
Like other privately-owned daycares, Kiddy Karousel in Hibbing is obligated to follow Minnesota’s Department of Health Guidelines when it comes to keeping children and staff safe. With an already existing lack of daycares in the region, the director said she feels like she is helping families by keeping the doors open, for now, and makes it a point to take precautionary safety measures.
A cleanliness and sanitation procedure is already in place at the childcare center. Ives sent out a letter to each family last week explaining that they will amp up their sanitation regimen. Ives wants parents to know that they are taking every precaution to keep their children safe just as they do daily.
“We are washing our hands to the Happy Birthday song,” Ives said.
For the children's sake, Ives wants to keep the environment uplifting. She is ready to take on the task of providing child care, while adjusting to the dynamics of the changes.
