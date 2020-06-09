HIBBING - The third annual Burger Bash is happening Thursday at Palmers Tavern to raise funds for the Hibbing Historical Society.
“It will be more important to us financially this year, as we had to postpone our Annual Spring Fundraiser – which is usually held at the beginning of May each year and is our main fundraiser,” Erica Larson Zubich, the museum curator, wrote in an email.
The local event is a bit different this year, since Palmers originally asked that customers pre-order their $10 baskets by 10 p.m. Wednesday on its website to make sure the bar and grill has enough beef for the burgers. But the business sold out of beef sooner than expected.
“We had 50 orders in the last two days,” Lubich wrote in a separate email late Tuesday morning when announcing that the bar and grill sold out of beef sooner than expected - a good sign when considering the goal of raising funds for the museum.
People will get their food between 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Palmers by curbside-pickup only, abiding by Minnesota’s restrictions due to COVID-19.
As some businesses and sites begin to open up across the state, Zubich provided an update with the status of the museum.
Located in the Hibbing Memorial Building, the museum “has been designated as the area's emergency hospital overflow site, and therefore will remain closed to the public until at least August 31, 2020,” Zubich wrote. “This closure will, understandably, also include the historical society's museum and office.”
She added, “While this is not the summer schedule we had hoped for, we know that this is the best course of action for the safety of our staff, visitors, and the community. We are still checking our Facebook, office phone messages, emails, etc. so please feel free to keep in touch with us via those avenues. Stay safe, and thank you for your continued support during this time!”
