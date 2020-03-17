IRON RANGE — Buhl City Hall is now closed to the public, officials said Tuesday.
City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze said local leaders are closing the doors of the government building to about 1,000 residents as a precautionary response to the threat of coronavirus.
The Buhl Public Library, Buhl/Kinney Senior Citizen Center, and Buhl City Hall are all closed to the public effective Wednesday, he said. All events at public buildings are canceled or postponed until further notice.
With the motto: The Finest Water in America, the City of Buhl neighbors a string of small rural communities on the Iron Range in northeast Minnesota. St. Louis County has not closed down any building in region, so far. About 16 miles southwest, the city of Hibbing has announced the closures of all government buildings, except for City Hall.
Pervenanze said Buhl officials are planning on closing its council meetings to the public. Any citizen who wishes to address the council is asked to contact the city hall via phone or email, according to information on the city’s website.
Buhl Knights of Columbus Council 5612 on Monday announced it would be postponing its annual ham Bingo, originally scheduled for April 4, at the Buhl/Kinney Senior Center.
Stan Sokoloski, Financial Secretary, said the Knights organization plans to honor any presale tickets when the event is rescheduled.
