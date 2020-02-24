Broadband bound for Cherry, Great Scott Townships

CHERRY — Nearly 700 homes and several public facilities across northeast Minnesota will finally have access to broadband, thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Last month, Brainerd-based Consolidated Telephone Company (CTC) received a $5.2 million ReConnect Program grant to construct a fiber network of up to one gigabit of high-speed internet for portions of Cherry and Great Scott townships.
The impacted areas include 667 households, two educational facilities and two critical community facilities, according to a recent CTC press release. CTC, which is a technology advisor and full service telecommunications company, is set to partner with Northeast Service Cooperative to leverage existing middle-mile infrastructure. They expect to break ground this spring and will undertake an additional 157.1 miles of new fiber construction, with CTC investing about $1.7 million in the project.
“We’re thrilled to receive this award,” said Kristi Westbrock, CEO and General Manager at CTC, in a statement. “Residents and business owners in the Cherry Township area have made it very clear that they need high-speed internet in order to thrive. We look forward to partnering with NESC and to serving this area for years to come.”
To help spread the word and answer questions about their internet services, staff from CTC are set to host two open houses this week at Cherry Town Hall, located off Highway 37, just outside Hibbing. The first open house will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, and the second will be held 9-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Refreshments will be provided.
CTC is a member-owned cooperative according to their website. Anyone in the new service area who signs up before Feb. 29 will have the installation fee waived plus the first two months free with a monthly charge of $50 with a two-year contract.
In recent weeks, USDA Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky announced that the USDA invested $11 million in three, high-speed broadband infrastructure projects intended to create or improve rural e-Connectivity. The action is estimated to affect more than 1,395 rural households and nearly 120 businesses throughout several counties in Minnesota and northern Iowa. The investment is one of several being awarded in the first round of USDA’s ReConnect Pilot Program investments.
In March 2018, Congress provided $600 million to USDA to expand broadband infrastructure and services for rural America, which was used to launch a program called “ReConnect.” The USDA received 146 applications for loans, grants and loan-grant combinations between May and July 2019, totaling $1.4 billion in requests. The USDA continues to review applications and approved projects are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
For more information about the ReConnect Pilot Program, visit www.usda.gov/reconnect.
For general inquiries about CTC or the upcoming service to the Cherry area, call 218-231-9100, or visit www.goctc.com/cherry.
For questions about business services, call 218-454-1166, or email business@goctc.com. For questions about residential services, call 218-454-1144, or email residential@goctc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.