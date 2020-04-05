HIBBING — Regular exercise is one of the main pillars of healthy living, alongside a diet of unprocessed foods, adequate sleep, and reduced stress. At a time when our community is working to stay healthy amid a pandemic, exercise can be a powerful tool to maintain overall health and boost immunity.
Research suggests that moderate physical activity of about 150 minutes per week has a positive effect on someone’s health and well-being; exercise lowers stress in the body, activates the immune system to identify and eliminate pathogens, and slows down the effects of aging. And researchers say something is better than nothing. So, even if you’ve never worked out before, or have a health issue or disability, moving a little more every day provides health benefits.
But in times of social isolation, how do you get started?
“You just have to start,” Erin Taylor, a pilates instructor at MLK fitness and dance teacher at Stephanie’s Dance Shoppe told the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “It doesn’t have to be anything structured. Take a walk and enjoy that it’s getting nicer outside, enjoy the sunshine.”
Taylor acknowledged that it’s easy for people to put off exercise. Ubiquitous screens distract us, there’s always chores to do, or you don’t have the right space or enough time. But she assured HDT that people can find the time and space, no matter the situation, as long as they manage their expectations.
“We always think we have to look like the workout videos on social media, finding a perfect, quiet, calm space,” she said. “But with four kids in the house and dogs and piles of laundry to do, I use the space and time that I have. I put on a yoga video and set out a couple of mats and the kids come and go. The dogs crawl all over me. You can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”
Starting slow is genuinely important.
“Find where you’re at, and get out and walk a little bit more every day. Don’t set out your mat and say, ‘I’m going to do an hour of pilates,’ because it’s not realistic,” she said. “Do 20 minutes. Work at your own speed.”
She also noted that starting an exercise habit with too much intensity at the beginning leads to soreness and sometimes injury, which may undermine a long-term fitness practice.
“The goal isn’t to be so sore you can’t move afterward,” she said. “Starting with too much, you’re going to hurt yourself or get discouraged. You just have to move within your own healthy range. You should feel good afterwards. If you wake up the next day with just a little soreness, but are better by the following day, that’s the level you want to train at. But if you have any movement restrictions or disabilities, you shouldn’t feel any (soreness) the next day.”
For individuals who already have a fitness routine, Taylor suggested that now is as an excellent time for restoration, myofascial release, and extra stretching.
“Even if it’s something little, just try taking care of your feet,” she said. “We do have time right now, almost everyone does. Exercise isn’t just about going as hard as you can, you should be finding release too. Release muscles to help strengthen the muscles.” She suggested using a tennis ball on the bottom of the feet, self-massage, gentle stretching and light yoga as good restorative options.
And what about working out if you’re already sick?
Taylor said that trying to exercise while very ill isn’t a good idea, but that if you’re feeling just a little under the weather, it’s worth moving around gently and taking cues from your body.
“Light exercise when sick can help mobilize blood through your system. After you move, pay attention to what happens and how you feel afterwards,” she said. “Try not to sit on the couch all day; even stretching and myofascial release, light yoga, will help you feel better.”
Increasing activity levels yields many benefits beyond boosted immunity: daily activity increases overall health, fights depression, and promotes better sleep. Since many people have a little extra time in our daily schedule these days, she said there’s only one thing to do: just start.
