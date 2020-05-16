Hundreds of enrolled members on the Bois Forte Reservation have endured the coronavirus pandemic with no cases yet, in an isolated region of St. Louis, Koochiching and Itasca counties in northeast Minnesota. The tribal communities shut down offices and its casino to the public while going beyond the state’s reach in requiring government workers wear masks.
But the tribal council in recent weeks has voiced concerns about the arrival of the virus in neighboring cities and counties, and their expectation that the case numbers will only increase given the recent loosening of statewide restrictions concerning businesses and outdoor recreational activities. Band members have witnessed the incoming of outdoor enthusiasts driving up from the Iron Range, and even as far as The Cities, to fish in local waters amid the Kabetogama State Forest, the gateway into the enormity of Voyageurs National Park and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
The incoming travelers weigh heavy on the minds of the tribal council, who have kept tabs on cases of the coronavirus. As of Friday, St. Louis County had 100 cases and 12 deaths; Itasca County had 42 cases and four deaths; and Koochiching had three cases.
“The number of positive coronavirus cases in the area are increasing and are closing in on Bois Forte,” said Louise Isham, the tribal executive coordinator, in a recorded briefing Thursday. “We are thankful that we do not have a case on Bois Forte right now.”
Tribal officials say the band has a large elder population with underlying health conditions who are vulnerable to being infected by the virus. Although the band has received coronavirus tests from the federal government, there are concerns that members have limited health care resources and must travel far distances if they become infected with the virus and suddenly need access to intensive care.
“As Minnesota and Wisconsin reopen, the Bois Forte Band is encouraging its members to wear masks, especially when out in public,” Isham said. “Wearing a mask is the best way — in conjunction with practicing social distancing — to limit the chance of becoming infected with the coronavirus and infecting other people.”
About 60,000 American Indians live in the state of Minnesota, where they face high rates of diabetes and heart disease. Leaders from the 11 tribal nations in the state have expressed concerns over the underlying health conditions coupled with limited access to health care amid the spread of the coronavirus
The seven Anishinaabe reservations and four Dakota communities here have been steadfast in efforts to increase special relief funds to purchase food for their elders, many of whom live in rural communities far from big box stores like Target and Walmart.
Just like cities and other tribal nations in the state, the Bois Forte Band has been wrestling with the economic toll of the coronavirus. The band received $1 million from the state Legislature’s $330 million emergency coronavirus funding. And like tribes across the country, the Bois Forte and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe near Cloquet, among others in the state, applied to the U.S. Treasury for their share of the $8 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES Act) that was signed into law on March 27. Dozens of tribal governments have since gone to court to challenge the Treasury Department’s decision to make certain for-profit Native corporations eligible for stimulus funds they say would cost them millions of dollars in aid.
Bois Forte Band Chairwoman Cathy Chavers announced on Thursday that after months of delays, the Trump administration has started to distribute 60 percent of the relief funds to tribal governments across the country, based on population data. The Bois Forte reservation received $2.2 million, she said, in addition to amounts of $2,500 or more from 25 other “funding pots” including the Indian Health Service.
“The dollars have to be used toward the pandemic in some way for COVID-19 for costs, supplies, food and masks,” Chavers said.
The remaining 40 percent in CARES Act funds are expected to be sent to tribal governments in the upcoming months, based on the number of tribal government staff and people employed at tribal-owned businesses such as Fortune Bay Resort Casino and its golf course.
In recent weeks, the band mirrored state actions in reopening The Wilderness Golf Course at Fortune Bay in Tower, which attracts amateur athletes from regional cities like Hibbing and Virginia, who travel about 60 miles northbound to play the green on Lake Vermilion. After weighing the economic and health risks, the band has since joined other tribal nations in reporting that it will tentatively reopen Fortune Bay Casino on June 1.
“If we practice our social distancing and masks and stay at home then hopefully our numbers will stay low,” Chavers said.
“Tribes have been used to measures going above and beyond due to how the federal government has made it for us to apply for funding or jump through hurdles,” she continued. “We’ve already done this with regards to all kinds of funding we’ve received through the federal government. So, the tribes go above and beyond what everyone else does because we’re just accustomed to that. We are taking extreme measures to make sure peoples’ safety is at hand and ensure they’re are strict policies in place for when the casino opens so that our staff and our patrons will be safe.”
To the agreement of its members, the Bois Forte Band has been proactive in its approach to safeguard members and adapt to the chaos of the pandemic.
The tribal council has maintained daily COVID-19-related meetings via teleconference among the 11 tribal nations in Minnesota, in addition to speaking with Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan four times a week and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Reps. Pete Stauber and Betty McCollum twice a week. There are tribal emergency response meetings on Mondays and sessions with the Minnesota Gamining Association on Tuesdays.
“We know that there’s going to be a new normal that’s going to be required as we move on during this pandemic as it’s not going to be going away really soon,” Chavers said, adding that the tribal council found it necessary to move on with as much regular business as possible.
In that vein, the council recently received funding from the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation for a feasibility study on the Nett Lake Dam.
Meanwhile, the Bois Forte Nett Lake Health Clinic has been utilizing its COVID-19 analyzer for testing from the Indian Health Services. Last month, the band was told it would receive three testing kits per week, which includes 24 tests in each kit for anyone who has symptoms of the virus.
Such testing capabilities have also been used on the Leech Lake Band Reservation through a partnership with the Indian Health Service and Mayo Clinic to administer tests on the reservation. In recent weeks, the band has also reached out to the University of Minnesota in attempts to strengthen testing capabilities.
Set about 140 miles west of the Bois Forte Reservation, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe confirmed a case of COVID-19 on Monday.
Considering this news, Chavers reiterated this week that the Bois Forte Band has been “very fortunate” for having no confirmed cases.
She noted that the band began “taking temperatures of all staff entering the building in the mornings.” Tribal officials have also installed plexiglass in government buildings to minimize contact for staff and guests and helped distribute more than 100 member-made masks into the community.
“It’s really been difficult times and everyone has been doing a great job,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.