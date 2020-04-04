The Bois Forte Reservation, as of Friday, has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
It is a three-sector, 240-square-mile spread of rural land in northeast Minnesota, just 45 miles south of the U.S.-Canada border. About 700 of the 3,500 enrolled members live on the reservation in a setting rich in wild rice spanning St. Louis, Koochiching and Itasca counties. They reside in an already socially distanced area roughly 60 miles north of the string of communities tied along the Iron Range and amid the 340-square mile Kabetogama State Forest, the gateway into the enormity of Voyageurs National Park and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Still, in a recorded update Thursday, Bois Forte Chairwoman Cathy Chavers was deliberate in her message.
“We are preparing for the virus arriving here eventually,” she said in a video post onto the band’s YouTube page. “We continue to closely monitor the situation and take action based on the best information that we have available.”
Most recently the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has been considering whether to expand its guidelines on who should wear masks after announcing that up to 25 percent of people infected with the coronavirus may not show symptoms. The agency has been saying that people only need to wear masks if they are feeling sick, but the new information has motivated discussion within the White House to act on the matter. On Thursday, Gov. Walz sat in his St. Paul home, some 253 miles south of the reservation, when telling 5.6 million Minnesotans that there was not yet a definitive answer to whether all people should wear masks.
But the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, one of 11 sovereign tribal nations in the state, have taken stock in the growing number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide and in the three surrounding counties, as well as in Fort Frances, Ontario to the immediate north. The band decided for itself that all tribal government workers on the reservation will begin wearing masks if they go out into the community.
“It’s not recommended from the Minnesota Department of Health or other health organizations, but our health staff and physicians here feel like that we should be wearing masks for our staff that are going to be out in the public,” Chavers said.
The Bois Forte clinics in Nett Lake and Vermilion will not be providing masks to the government workers. Instead Chavers asked that volunteers help make cloth masks from government ordered supplies.
As of Friday, the three counties surrounding the reservation had a total of 16 cases, with 13 in St. Louis. The state reported 789 and 22 deaths.
Tribal nations in Minnesota have been ramping up efforts to prepare for the impacts of the coronavirus on reservations, where Native Americans have high rates of underlying conditions such as diabetes and respiratory illness, which, as a recent Minnesota Public Radio article noted, can increase the severity of COVID-19 cases. That dire reality coupled with limited access to health care continue to put tribal communities at a higher risk compared to those on the Iron Range and cities across the state.
"We do have to be cognizant of the fact that we're going to have pockets of extremely high rates of disease within particular households because of overcrowding,” Donald Warne, director of the Indians into Medicine program at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, told MPR earlier this week. “I really do fear some of the negative outcomes of this pandemic in tribal populations."
The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe — which comprises six Ojibwe bands in the state — recently closed its offices “to keep employees, families and our community healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to its website. That means the tribe shut down the MCT headquarters in Cass Lake, in addition to the Duluth and Virginia offices and the urban office in Minneapolis.
Tribal leaders on Ojibwe and Dakota reservations in the state have been planning for what they say will be the inevitable: members of their communities being infected with the coronavirus.
About 120 miles to the west of the Bois Forte Reservation, the Red Lake Band of Chippewa has at least 12,500 enrolled members both on-and-off the 1,259-square-mile reservation near the city of Bemidji in northwest Minnesota. This week, Red Lake Band announced a 15-day “medical martial law” starting Friday evening that will put “in place stringent travel restrictions, restrictions on interactions between people and restrictions on the size of gatherings, both public and private,” according to the executive order from Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr. and the tribal council.
The order from the Red Lake Band came after the band discovered that one of its members tested positive for the coronavirus. “The individual lives off the reservation, but (s)he may travel to Red Lake,” the executive order reads. “Because the spread of the virus to Red Lake was imminent, it is essential that strong measures be put into place for the protection of the health and safety of our members.”
There are 574 federally recognized tribes across the United States, many of which have already suffered impacts from the spread of the coronavirus.
Among those hit hardest are the 350,000 members of the Navajo Nation, who have endured a spike in cases over the past several weeks. Down in the SouthWest, the Navajo Nation confirmed 214 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths as of Wednesday on the 27,413-square-mile reservation spanning across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, according to the Navajo Times newspaper. “In a few parts of the country, they are beginning to see a slight decline in new cases and it’s due to more and more residents staying home and practicing social distancing,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez told the newspaper based on a part of the reservation in Arizona. “Here on the Navajo Nation, we need everyone to fully grasp the importance of social distancing and the impact it has on fighting the spread of COVID-19.”
The Navajo Nation had been pleading with the National Park Service for at least two weeks to close the Grand Canyon, which has more than 6 million tourists a year. Earlier this week, Arizona’s stay-at-home order went into effect and health officials confirmed that a park employee tested positive for COVID-19 and was put into isolation. Afterward, the NPS closed the Grand Canyon on Wednesday, a move that mirrored the shutterings of other iconic national parks including Yellowstone, Grand Teton and Great Smoky Mountains.
For now, the state parks and national forests and natural preserves in Minnesota near the Bois Forte Reservation remain open, with restrictions to headquarters and visiting centers.
Just like the 11 other tribal nations in Minnesota, the Bois Forte Band has had to react quickly to the onslaught of information and action regarding the spread of coronavirus.
It was on March 17, five days after Walz’s peacetime emergency declaration, when the Bois Forte Reservation Tribal Council adopted a resolution declaring its state of emergency and closed down two wellness centers, an elementary school in Nett Lake. The next day, after the St. Louis County Board announced an emergency declaration, the band shut down the Fortune Bay Resort Casino, its largest business employing about 500 Native and non-Native staff. The Bois Forte joined a number of tribal nations in shutting down the casino including Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe with a casino in Hinckley, the Fond du Lac Band of Ojibwe in Carlton and Duluth and both the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and the Prairie Island Indian Community near Minneapolis.
Last week, the Bois Forte Band announced the closure of its tribal court until the end of April and imposed a travel ban to restrict tribal government employees from driving the 125 miles south to Duluth. “If you go to Duluth after 11 o’clock today you will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks,” Chavers said at the time.
All government buildings remain closed to the public, with the exception of two convenient stores and medical and dental clinics in Nett Lake and Vermilion.
Last week, on March 25, about an hour after Walz issued a “stay at home” order for Minnesotans, the Bois Forte Band postponed its tribal elections and asked members to abide by a “Stay Safe, Stay Home” order in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus on the reservation.
This past Thursday, Chavers appeared once again before the camera when announcing that all tribal government workers will be wearing masks when out in the public.
Chavers said she and the tribal council have been in contact with Minnesota-based U.S. senators and congressmen and heads of federal agencies to discuss funding options meant to combat COVID-19, including the recently passed federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on March 27 to provide $8 billion for tribes across the United States.
In the meantime, Chavers said that Fortune Bay will continue to be closed until April 17 and that the tribal council is “finalizing policy” regarding emergency leave for employees. She also said the clinic staff has been working on offering “virtual visits” to the community. She expects more changes in the near future.
“We’re trying to do the best that we can with what we got,” Chavers said. “We want you to stay safe and keep our community safe.”
The Bois Forte Band created its own COVID-19 informational page on its website at www.boisforte.com. The clinics can be reached at 218-757-3650 in Nett Lake or 218-753-2182 in Vermilion. Previously Chavers said the band’s incident command team met and established an email for any questions on the coronavirus: covid-19@boisforte-nsn.gov. “We all want you to stay safe,” she said. “And please do your social distancing and wiping with hand sanitizer and cleaning.”
