BOIS FORTE RESERVATION — The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa is one of three tribal nations in northeast Minnesota to receive tens of thousands in grants to help elders access meals and hygiene and household products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Northland Foundation on Wednesday announced that $30,000 in grant funding has been sent to the Bois Forte Band set within and along the Iron Range, as well as the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa near Cloquet and Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa on the tip of Minnesota’s Arrowhead Region.
The tribal nations serve hundreds of households with older adults, many living in isolated areas, through this program. In addition to food delivery, the Northland Foundation says the grants will help purchase sanitizer, soap, toilet paper and other essential supports to elders in their homes.
“The Bois Forte Band is extremely thankful for the funding from the Northland Foundation to help support our Elders with their needs during this Covid-19 pandemic,” Bois Forte Chairwoman Cathy Chavers said in a statement. “They are our most treasured resource that we must protect, and the $30,000 grant will provide us that opportunity to do so with access to delivered meals and other essential needs they may have.”
The Northland Foundation is a publicly supported foundation serving seven northeastern Minnesota counties and all or parts of five Tribal Nations within the same geographic boundaries.
Last month, the foundation announced the suspension of its typical April 1st grant round. Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the foundation has been devoting available grant funding to programming that serves people most vulnerable to the impacts of the pandemic. Partner organizations have been invited to apply for grants to meet needs such as food access, housing access, and other pressing services.
“We reached out to many nonprofit partner organizations, asking what they are seeing in terms of community impacts and what resources would help them deliver critical support,” Erik Torch, director of grantmaking in a statement. “The Bois Forte, Grand Portage and Fond du Lac tribal nations expressed an immediate need to adapt and expand their programs, ensuring that Elders would not miss meals or run out of essential supplies and the Northland Foundation was happy to partner with them in this important work.”
The foundation’s programming is usually supported by revenues from tribal business ventures, such as gaming. In recent weeks, the Bois Forte Band and other tribal nations have moved to shut down its casinos in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in their communities.
