Editor’s note: George Strong, general manager at KBFT 89.9 FM Bois Forte Tribal Community Radio contributed to this report.
The Bois Forte Reservation Tribal Council on Friday signed a public health emergency declaration over the coronavirus pandemic — a decision described as “acting in the best interest of elders and vulnerable members” of the community in northeast Minnesota.
Chairwoman Cathy Chavers signed the letter saying that “all unnecessary travel is suspended, effective immediately” and recommending that “the public consider postponing any visits from towns or cities that have known COVID-19 confirmed cases,” according to the letter obtained by the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Saturday.
Chavers and council members posted a YouTube video on the Bois Forte Tribal Government’s Facebook page on Saturday evening to announce the declaration went into effect that day. “We are taking proactive steps to protect the health and wellness of our community and our tribal members,” Chavers said.
At the 5:13 portion of the video, the chairwoman said the Head Start Daycare, the Nett Lake Elementary School and government offices are remaining open. Elders will receive home delivered meals starting Monday, but there will be no congregate meals at either site at Nett Lake and Lake Vermilion, she continued. All community events sponsored by the tribal government will be postponed.
The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa is one of 11 tribal nations in Minnesota. The Bois Forte Band has about 3,500 enrolled members, of which roughly 700 live on the reservation composed of three sections in the northeastern part of the state: Nett Lake, Deer Creek or Lake Vermilion.
Earlier this week, the Leech Lake Tribal Council announced its own declaration of a public health emergency, saying it is in the best interest of members of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to immediately suspend “unnecessary travel” and “postpone any visits from towns or cities that have known COVID-19 confirmed cases,” according to a letter posted on the band’s website on Thursday.
The Leech Lake Band has about 9,500 enrolled members, the most of any tribe in Minnesota. The tribal council, whose reservation is set roughly 140 miles southwest of the Bois Forte Reservation, also recommended that “all personnel that come back from high risk areas of travel be placed on administrative leave for up to 14 days,” and anyone traveling after the ratifying of the declaration “will need to use their own leave for the quarantine period.”
In the Bois Forte Band’s letter, the five-member tribal council says that informational packets on COVID-19 and steps the government are implementing have been delivered to community members. “You do not need to answer your door, as the information will be placed in the entryway. Please practice all precautions necessary to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
In line with what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Health Department suggest the tribal council recommended practicing social distancing, good hygiene and washing hands. The council told people feeling ill to seek medical attention and call ahead to let staff know so they could provide information and prepare for their arrivals.
Dr. Shannon Vidor, a physician at the Bois Forte Health Services with clinics in Nett Lake and Vermilion, sat beside Chavers in the video when saying that people should be looking for “fever, cough or shortness of breath as being the three primary symptoms” of COVID-19.
Other symptoms include “aching in their muscles and joints and fatigue” along with sore throat, headache, cough with mucus production and diarrhea, she said. “If you are concerned that you are experiencing these symptoms or have been exposed to somebody experiencing these symptoms we would ask that you would call the clinic directly and speak with our staff members and let us know before you come into the clinic to be evaluated,” she said.
The Bois Forte clinics can be reached at 218-757-3650 in Nett Lake or 218-753-2182 in Vermilion.
