BOIS FORTE RESERVATION — Despite the closures of several tribal casinos in Minnesota due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa announced on Tuesday afternoon that Fortune Bay Resort Casino will remain open for the foreseeable future.
Yet the Bois Fortune Band made the decision to temporarily close a pair of wellness centers and Nett Lake Elementary School while providing breakfast and lunch to students in the interim.
Sidra Starkovich, the Bois Forte director of planning and community development, appeared on a video posted on the band’s Facebook and YouTube pages, saying Fortune Bay “is going to be closed seven days a week from midnight to 10 a.m. only in the casino.” She added, “Keep in mind, the hotel operations are going to remain the same.”
Fortune Bay is the largest revenue generator for the Bois Forte and employs about 500 Native and non-Native workers on the Iron Range in the northeastern part of the state. The resort casino has recently suffered a decline in business due to area trade unions cancelling events there after the band signed on to the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe’s backing a federal bill to ban copper-nickel mining in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Gov. Tim Walz announced on Monday that the state will temporarily close dine-in venues at bars, restaurants and breweries in addition to gyms, and coffee shops until March 27. He also introduced a measure to help food and hospitality workers who must rely on the state’s unemployment payment and benefits as the closures continue.
In the aftermath, the Mille Lacs Band of Lake Superior Chippewa said it will close Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley on Monday, saying they planned on keeping the doors shut to the public for two weeks.
On Tuesday, the Fond du Lac Band of Superior Chippewa said it would close Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton and Fond-du-Luth Casino in downtown Duluth on Wednesday evening due to the spread of coronavirus in the state. The band’s casinos located to the south of the Iron Range are scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and remain closed for at least two weeks.
“Black Bear Casino Resort and Fond-du-Luth are social hubs where people come to see shows, eat, game and enjoy themselves,” Tribal Chairman Kevin DuPuis wrote in a press release. “We’ve been monitoring the pandemic very closely and feel that it is in the best interest of our guests, our employees and the community at large to temporarily close the casino.”
The Bois Forte is one of 11 tribal nations in Minnesota. The band has about 3,500 enrolled members, of which roughly 700 live on the reservation composed of three sections: Nett Lake, Deer Creek or Lake Vermilion.
Last Saturday, Bois Forte Chairwoman Cathy Chavers said in a YouTube video that the Bois Forte Tribal Council signed a public health emergency declaration over the coronavirus pandemic — a decision described as “acting in the best interest of elders and vulnerable members” of the community in northeast Minnesota.
Chavers signed the letter saying that “all unnecessary travel is suspended, effective immediately” and recommending that “the public consider postponing any visits from towns or cities that have known COVID-19 confirmed cases,” according to the letter obtained by the Hibbing Daily Tribune over the weekend.
Earlier this week, Chavers asked community members to practice social distancing to protect elders from the spread of coronavirus.
“We don’t want people visiting the elders,” Chavers said in a live-streamed Facebook video as part of a tribal council update on Monday afternoon. “Call them first. See what they need, because we want to limit their exposure.”
At the time, the chairwoman said the Head Start Daycare, the Nett Lake Elementary School and government offices are remaining open. Elders will receive home delivered meals starting Monday, but there will be no congregate meals at either site at Nett Lake and Lake Vermilion, she continued. All community events sponsored by the tribal government will be postponed.
On Tuesday, Starkovich said that the Bois Forte government would continue to deliver daily updates for its 3,500 enrolled members during the uncertainty that has shook tribal nations and cities across the state. For now, the band is keeping its schedule for the tribal elections on March 31.
Starkovich also discussed how band leaders are “trying to provide as many community services as we can,” adding that the band plans to help elders who are in need of supplies. She noted that she has been in contact with local stores since “there is a shortage of toilet paper, paper towels, soaps, hand sanitizers and those types of things.”
The Bois Forte created its own COVID-19 informational page on its website at boisforte.com.
The Bois Forte clinics can be reached at 218-757-3650 in Nett Lake or 218-753-2182 in Vermilion.
Community members with questions are being told to contact Starkovich at 218-966-7051.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.