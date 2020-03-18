BOIS FORTE RESERVATION — Following suit with several tribal casinos in Minnesota, the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa the closures of its Fortune Bay Resort Casino on Wednesday.
“We’re doing this in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Sidra Starkovich, the Bois Forte Band director of planning and community development. “We want to keep our area and our entire community as safe as possible. And of course, while we're going to wipe out the virus, we can do our best to try and slow it.”
In a video recording posted on the band’s social media pages, Starkovich said the band of 3,500 enrolled members in northeast Minnesota planned to close the casino at 5 p.m. Wednesday and then shut down the resort on Thursday at noon.
Starkovich also noted that the band had “put together an incident command team” and then reminded community members to continue the practice of social distancing. “We’re asking that you socially isolate the best you can,” she said. “Avoid visiting each other. Please if you can avoid coming to the government center. Avoid visiting libraries. Of course, you’re going to have to go shopping, do that kind of thing as much as you need to. Avoid visiting your elderly parents and grandparents, those kinds of things. But please do call and check up on them.”
The Bois Forte had said it would close a pair of wellness centers and Nett Lake Elementary School that the casino and resort would continue to run, but Starkovich’s message changed a day after closures of several tribal casinos due to the coronavirus pandemic. The resort and casino has recently suffered a decline in business due to area trade unions canceling events there after the band signed on to the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe’s backing a federal bill to ban copper-nickel mining in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Now, the closure of Fortune Bay is bound to affect the band’s finances, as its the largest revenue generator here and employs about 500 Native and non-Native workers.
Gov. Tim Walz announced on Monday that the state will temporarily close dine-in venues at bars, restaurants and breweries in addition to gyms, and coffee shops until March 27. He also introduced a measure to help food and hospitality workers who must rely on the state’s unemployment payment and benefits as the closures continue.
There are 11 tribal nations in Minnesota. The governor’s direction does not apply to the Bois Forte and other bands, which are federally-recognized sovereign nations.
Still, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe announced on Monday it will close Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley, saying they planned on keeping the doors shut to the public for two weeks.
“During the temporary closure, the casinos will continue to pay both salaried and hourly positions,” Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures said in a news release. “Both properties will also undergo an intense cleaning process to further protect Guests and Associates upon reopening.”
On Tuesday, the Fond du Lac Band of Superior Chippewa said it would close Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton and Fond-du-Luth Casino for two weeks in downtown Duluth on Wednesday evening.
“Black Bear Casino Resort and Fond-du-Luth are social hubs where people come to see shows, eat, game and enjoy themselves,” Tribal Chairman Kevin DuPuis wrote in a press release. “We’ve been monitoring the pandemic very closely and feel that it is in the best interest of our guests, our employees and the community at large to temporarily close the casino.”
That evening, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, located just south of Minneapolis, said it would close its Mystic Lake Casino — the state’s largest — for 14 days beginning on Wednesday.
“We have been balancing our responsibility of providing jobs and benefits to the thousands of people who depend on us with the rapidly developing guidance from the federal and state government,” said Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Chairman Keith Anderson in a news release. “We have been working diligently on this by the hour to make the right decisions at the right time for our members, employees, team members and guests. It is best for our community and the large community to temporarily close at this time.”
The Prairie Island Indian Community, a Mdewakanton Sioux Indian reservation also near Minneapolis, announced the closure of the Treasure Island Resort and Casino on Tuesday night.
“While we have confidence in our already rigorous cleaning policies and our enhanced mitigation efforts, which included closing large sections of the casino, health officials now say that shutting down gathering spots is what is needed to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” the casino said in a statement. “Temporarily closing the resort & casino is how we can responsibly help.”
Last Sunday, Bois Forte Chairwoman Cathy Chavers specifically addressed the 700 enrolled members living on reservation when saying in a YouTube video that the Bois Forte Tribal Council signed a public health emergency declaration over the coronavirus pandemic — a decision described as “acting in the best interest of elders and vulnerable members” of the community in northeast Minnesota.
Chavers signed the letter saying that “all unnecessary travel is suspended, effective immediately” and recommending that “the public consider postponing any visits from towns or cities that have known COVID-19 confirmed cases,” according to the letter obtained by the Hibbing Daily Tribune over the weekend.
Earlier this week, Chavers asked community members to practice social distancing to protect elders from the spread of coronavirus.
“We don’t want people visiting the elders,” Chavers said in a live-streamed Facebook video as part of a tribal council update on Monday afternoon. “Call them first. See what they need, because we want to limit their exposure.”
At the time, the chairwoman said the Head Start Daycare, the Nett Lake school and government offices are remaining open. Elders will receive home delivered meals starting Monday, but there will be no congregate meals at either site at Nett Lake and Lake Vermilion, she continued. All community events sponsored by the tribal government will be postponed.
On Tuesday, Starkovich said that the Bois Forte government would continue to deliver daily updates for its members during the uncertainty that has shook tribal nations and cities across the state. For now, the band is keeping its schedule for the tribal elections on March 31.
The Bois Forte created its own COVID-19 informational page on its website at boisforte.com.
The Bois Forte clinics can be reached at 218-757-3650 in Nett Lake or 218-753-2182 in Vermilion.
Community members with questions are being told to contact Starkovich at 218-966-7051.
