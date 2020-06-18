The people of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa had endured the coronavirus pandemic with no cases and isolated in the deep forests of northeast Minnesota.
The tribal nation initially restricted traveling on-and-off the reservation and required government staff to wear masks to protect their indigenous community members who suffer underlying health conditions at higher rates per capita than white neighbors who reside in the surrounding St. Louis, Itasca and Koochiching counties.
Tribal leaders cautioned enrolled members that the coronavirus was nearing the boundaries of the reservation and asked them to continue practicing social distancing while the band reopened the Fortune Bay Casino Resort and outdoor amenities bound to draw in outsiders to the nearby lakes.
But questioning what may come has ended. “We do have an active case on the Bois Forte Reservation,” Chairwoman Cathy Chavers announced on Thursday afternoon.
“This individual is quarantined at this time and should not be out and about,” she said, adding that she could not release more information at the time. “But we do want to make you aware that the virus is here on the reservation, so please be safe and again social distance, wear your mask and wash your hands.”
The Bois Forte Band has about 3,500 enrolled members. Between 500-700 members live on the reservation in Nett Lake and Vermilion, while the majority live in Minneapolis.
The news comes more than a month after cities on the Iron Range - about 60 miles south of the Bois Forte tribal government center in Orr - began reporting cases of the coronavirus. In Hibbing, owners of L&M Fleet Supply and SuperOne said employees tested positive in early May. The Ely Dairy Queen said one of their employees became infected with the virus as well. The stores immediately took action to hire professional cleaners and sanitize the affected areas and employee common areas in the stores.
Shortly after, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe - whose reservation is located about 140 miles southwest of the Bois Forte center - announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Tribal leaders asked people who came into contact with the infected individual to self-quarantine for 14 days.
More recently, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa announced less than two weeks ago that a band member tested positive for COVID-19 in Minneapolis, about 260 miles south of the Bois Forte reservation. “Our Public Health Emergency Preparedness Team has been meeting since January in regards to COVID-19 and will continue to monitor this situation with up to date guidance and information from [Minnesota Department of Health] and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as we plan for any cases on or near the reservation,” Fond du Lac Human Services Director Samual Moose said in a statement at the time.
Cases have also been identified in Tower and Virginia.
As of Tuesday, the federal Indian Health Services reported that 298 out of 10,580 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Bemidji area.
At least 1,344 of the 31,675 Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus have died, according to the latest data from the state Health Department on Thursday. About 3,718 people required hospitalization.
Cases in counties surrounding the Bois Forte Reservation have plateaued in recent weeks, but tribal officials remain wary since they anticipate the summer will attract more tourists to their area in the upcoming months.
As of Thursday, St. Louis County reported 129 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 14 individuals have died as a result of the virus, according to the state Health Department. Itasca reported 59 cases and 12 deaths, while Koochiching remained at nine cases and zero deaths.
The Bois Forte Band did not immediately return requests for comment.
