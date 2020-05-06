CHISHOLM — A Chisholm native teaching music in Italy, had his birthday wish come true on Monday.
Antone Leustek, a music teacher in the Italian region of Sicily was able to leave the confines of his apartment this week for the first time since March when a national lockdown was put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Leustek was featured in a Tribune Press article last month for a video he created from recordings his students from Sigonella Middle High School emailed to him of them singing “Heavenly Father” from the Indie folk band Bon Iver that was an internet sensation. At that time, Leustek had just learned that the lockdown of eight weeks had been extended to May 3.
But on Monday, Leustek texted his parents, Joanne and Charlie Luestek to share his experience while on a walk outside for the first time since the lockdown.
“I thought there would be more people, but I suppose it isn’t completely unexpected,” he wrote in a text message.
Restaurants in Sicily, previously closed for business, are now allowed to be open for delivery and takeout.
Leustek said he found most of them were still closed as they got ready to startup in that capacity. A couple of his friends were able to find a couple of restaurants that were willing to deliver and had deliveries of fresh baked goods and wine sent to him for his birthday.
“Both of the delivery men wished me a happy birthday,” Leustek said.
While on a walk on Monday, Leustek found it was quieter than he had expected.
He observed there were a few families with small children, bicyclists and a few teenagers along the way. He also snapped some photos of the familiar place that he found himself rediscovering on Monday.
“I’ve seen all of it before on the route, but somehow it seemed new,” he said. “It is obvious that recovery isn’t going to be a sprint but a marathon.”
As of Monday, public parks, villas and gardens in Sicily reopened with regulated access and the rule of social distancing, according to the website, visitsicily.info. The website also contains target dates for Sicily to reopen bars and restaurants to foot traffic, and businesses such as barber shops and hair salons to reopen next month. It’s noted on the site that the information contained is subject to constant changes in relation to the evolution of the international scenario.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.