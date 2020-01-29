At daybreak in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, the groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil will emerge from his burrow to predict winter’s end: if he sees his shadow, we are in for another six weeks of coldest season of the year. If the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow, we will all enjoy an early spring.
Two days prior to that, on Friday morning in Hibbing, area book lovers will be emerging from their homes and workplaces to be some of the first to enter the American Association of University Women Used Book Sale to stock up on all the books they need to prepare themselves for whatever predictions the groundhog makes.
This weekend, the Hibbing branch of the AAUW will be hosting their annual used book sale at the Hibbing Armory located at 2310 Brooklyn Dr., across Highway 169 from Hibbing Community College. The sale opens at 10 a.m on Friday, Jan. 31 and will close at 2 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 2. Hours vary by day. (Please see sidebar “AAUW’s Used Book Sale” for specifics.)
Barb Wojciak, the AAUW’s Book Sale chairperson, said the organization collects books annually from June to October and again during the month of January up until three days before the sale. According to Wojciak, the origins of the book sale go back to 1972. In the early days, the ladies would set up a couple of tables outside a store in the mall. “At night, a tablecloth was put over the books to be sold the next day. We sold approximately 250,” she said.
Today, AAUW members, with the support of a variety of area organizations, expect to sort through more than 70,000 books to prepare them for the sale. Wokjciak estimated that each member of the AAUW volunteers between nine to 18 hours sorting and managing the sale. She credited the Hibbing Key Club, Hibbing Robotics Club, Victory Christian Academy, Nashwauk-Keewatin National Honor Society and Hibbing Community College with their eagerness in volunteering with some of the heavy lifting to help make this mega sale be so successful.
This sale wouldn’t be the success it is, without the generosity of the community. “We appreciate how willing members of the community have been to donate their books,” Wojciak said. “And how excited they are to attend the book sale.”
It’s not just the local bookworms who get excited for this annual event. “We have booklovers who drive from the cities and even South Dakota,” Wojciak said. She added, “Many come every year, even every day of the sale.”
A hefty amount of tables have already been set up and loaded with books in preparation for Friday. AAUW member Theresa Nelson-Cox estimated that this might be her 15th year volunteering for the book sale. “I love books,” she laughed as she sorted through books titles, double-checking to make sure all the books were properly categorized. As far as taking care of some of the sales “regulars,” Nelson-Cox said she has some people come to her consistently every year asking her to point them in the direction of the cowboy books.
Meanwhile, Linda Suihkonen was busy filing away colorful books in the children’s section. “I’m a retired children’s librarian,” Suihkonen said. “Barb always sends me over here,” she laughed. Suihkonen said she’s looking forward to volunteering her shift on Friday. “I like to be here when the teachers bring their students here. I love helping them find books to read. And since I’ve sorted a lot of them, I have a pretty good sense about where they are.”
No matter the groundhog’s prediction, area booklovers will be able to close out their winter season with a stack of books to get them through the next six weeks (or less) and know that with each turn of the page, they’ve done a good deed. The proceeds from the sale of the books fund scholarships that benefit area high school girls and college women and some community organizations.
As far as the leftovers? There are none. “All books that are not sold are picked up by ThriftBooks from Chicago. They sell online, donate to community groups and recycle books,” Wojciak said. “Their motto is no book should go in a landfill.”
•••
AAUW’s Used Book Sale
From bestsellers to bibles, and CDs to Children’s books, the AAUW book sale has something for everyone. Hours vary by day and prices drop as the sale continues. Maps are available.
Friday, Jan. 31 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Books are $1 each)
Sat. Feb. 1, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (books are 50¢ each)
Sun. Feb. 2 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (fill a bag for $2)
Location: Hibbing Armory 2310 Brooklyn Drive, Hibbing, MN
