HIBBING — Back to school time for low-income families can be challenging, especially when it comes to stocking up on necessary school supplies. To help ease the financial burden, the Hibbing Salvation Army is set to once again offer their annual school supply and backpack distribution program, which has helped local students for more than a decade.
“We want our kids to be excited about the new school year, and this program helps us accomplish that goal,” Audra Preble, Hibbing Salvation Army case worker, said in a recent press release. “Last year we helped over 130 kids and we want to continue to meet this need this year.”
Preble told the Hibbing Daily Tribune Monday morning that the back to school program is open to students in grades K-12 who live in Hibbing, Kelly Lake, Chisholm, Cherry, Side Lake, Buhl, Floodwood or Meadowlands. Those who sign up for the program will receive a backpack stuffed with needed items like notebooks, writing utensils, pencil bags, folders, crayons, scissors, rulers, glue sticks and more. The distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on August 29-30, but pre-registration is required.
Registration is scheduled to take place at the Hibbing Salvation Army from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1; and 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2. There will also be a second session on Friday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for anyone interested in signing up.
“It’s for low-income families,” Preble explained, noting that parents will be asked to share verification of the family’s income along with IDs for the parents and children. The verification they will be looking for are documents that can prove income, such as a most recent check stub, monthly statement, social security statement, taxes, etc.
“We’re hoping to reach as many or more than last year,” she said.
In the meantime, the staff at The Salvation Army will continue to take donations for the program. Monetary donations are being accepted, but there are other ways to help.
“The items that we need the most right now are the large, jumbo glue sticks, watercolor paints, highlighters, and I have a lot of scissors for little kids but I really need them for older kids in fifth and sixth grade,” Preble said.
Other items on the list include bar erasers, eight-packs of regular and jumbo crayons, Ticonderoga pencils, bottled glue, book covers and girl-style backpacks.
The Hibbing Salvation Army is located at 107 W. Howard St. in Hibbing. For more information about the distribution program or to learn how to donate, contact Preble at 218-263-5096. Interested families may also follow them online at Facebook.com/hibbingsa or Twitter.com/SalArmyNorth.
