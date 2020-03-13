SIDE LAKE — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man on the Iron Range.
Patrick Robert Lubina, 48, was last seen at about 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, and is believed to have left on foot from his residence on the 12700 block of Strizich Road in Side Lake in French Township, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
Lubina is described as 6 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities said he may be wearing a blue jean jacket with a cream colored collar.
Anyone who has recently seen Lubina, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 218-742-9825.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.