SIDE LAKE — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man on the Iron Range.

Patrick Robert Lubina, 48, was last seen at about 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, and is believed to have left on foot from his residence on the 12700 block of Strizich Road in Side Lake in French Township, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Lubina is described as 6 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities said he may be wearing a blue jean jacket with a cream colored collar.

Anyone who has recently seen Lubina, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 218-742-9825.

