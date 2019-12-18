HIBBING — The Hibbing Police Department has identified the person who recently died in a house fire.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says 55-year-old Kevin Charles Buchwitz died of smoke inhalation due to the fire in Hibbing early Tuesday.
The St. Louis County dispatchers had received a 911 call reporting the fire at 12:17 a.m. at 1834 25th St. E. near Vic Power Park.
Police officers and the Hibbing Fire Department responded to the scene where they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Buchwitz was found dead in the home once firefighters put out the fire.
The HPD and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the fire.
