CHISHOLM — Northern Traxx ATV Club has announced that it canceled its spring ride.
Lonnie Cappo, club vice president, said last Thursday that the club members felt it best to cancel the popular annual event that brings in about 200 riders into the region due to the wet spring weather combined with the uncertainty surrounding the impacts of the coronavirus.
“These things take time to plan ahead, so we thought it would be best just to cancel,” Cappo said.
In previous years, the Northern Traxx ride took a route from downtown Chisholm to Buhl, but this spring the plan was to go north on the trail the club maintains north of Chisholm, Cappo said. Due to the wet conditions, the trail north of Chisholm is closed to preserve the trail.
For the past couple of years, the club has conducted a food drive in conjunction with its spring ride and plans to do so again this year.
The club is currently working with the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce Leadership team on a food drive to benefit the Chisholm Food Shelf. Donations of non-perishable food items and new adult socks will be accepted at the food shelf on May 16, keeping with the original date set for the ride. That date is subject to change.
