The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Minnesota banks to begin cutting hours and closing for the foreseeable future. Here, the Hibbing Daily Tribune is providing updates on area banks for people who expect access to their money. This information is up to date as of Thursday, March 19.
As part of the plan to protect employees and customers, American Bank of the North is limiting access to branches in Cook, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Mountain Iron and Nashwauk. Routine transactions are accessible by drive-thru and are set to continue to operate normal hours.
The branches in Chisholm, Biwabik and Orr do not have drive-thru options and will continue to operate doing normal lobby access.
-Customers are encouraged to use ATMs and Drive up access whenever possible.
US Bank is reducing the hours of operations at branches in Hibbing, Grand Rapids and Virginia. The hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Wednesday.
National Bank of Commerce in Hibbing switched to appointments only Thursday. Drive-thrus options are open normal business hours 7:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Monday- Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. ATMs are available 24/7.
Northridge Community Credit Union plans to begin preparations for temporary, limited office closures Friday. Drive-thru options in Hoyt Lakes and Virginia will remain open (Hoyt Lakes and Virginia 8am-5pm; Biwabik Drive 8am-12pm). ATMs, mobile banking and online and phone lending services will be available. All branch lobbies will be closed until at least March 31. This closure will mean Hibbing and Ely will not have any in-person services available. If situations warrant, the branches may change office operations as necessary.
Security State Bank and Wells Fargo did not post updates online as of Thursday and the branches did not pick up the phone.
*Please call your Bank for further information.
